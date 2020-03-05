Community has lost some godly men
“It is very sad that our community has lost three wonderful, godly pastors in the last couple of months: The Rev. James ‘Shot’ Sellars, Rev. Ronald Barrett and Rev. Ralph Harrell.
“These men have been well known in Colquitt County for many, many years and have been true servants of God. Weddings, funerals, illnesses, they have been called throughout hours of the day and night to visit and pray for families, have done countless numbers of wedding ceremonies.
“They will be all greatly missed and we should all pray for their families, just as they prayed for so many. May God bless their families in these difficult times and the days ahead.”
Democrats offer no solutions
“Besides criticizing Trump as they normally do, what suggestions have Democrats offered helping solve the coronavirus problem? None.
“What ideas have Democrats advanced, besides spending billions more against our grandchildren? None.
“What problems will Democrats newest impeachment efforts solve? None.
“What problems will be solved by Democrat’s open borders demand? None.
“And Democrats are helping who?”
Coronavirus is not a crisis
“I remember West Nile Virus, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, etc., and Rahm Emanuel’s ‘never let a crisis go to waste.’ Democrats, now, have proclaimed Covid19, Wuhan Flu, as Trump’s Katrina and are trying to inject widespread fear and panic wherever possible — in children, the stock market, etc.
“My suggestion involves 2 words: GROW UP! The sky is not falling!”
Trump blames Democrats for everything
“Is there anyone left in Moultrie who hasn’t bought into the ‘blame Democrats for everything,’ Trumpist cult?”
Deputies should know the laws they enforce
“Mr. Colquitt County Deputy Sheriff, you need to learn the rules of the road.
“If there is a grass median between a divided highway the car on the opposite side of the road from a school bus does not have to stop for that bus.
“Learn the laws of the road!”
Senator threatens Supreme Court Justices
“So, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened two Supreme Court Justices. Classic Democrat threats. Don’t think Democrat are violent, guess again.
“If Republicans threatened Supreme Court Justices, leftist media wouldn’t let it rest.
“Schumer’s trying to influence an upcoming decision like never before; this is sick, even for Democrats.
“And I thought we were a nation of laws. My bad.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.