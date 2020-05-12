Media hysteria directed against Trump
“Current virus hysteria reveals much about deficiencies of American residents and their governmental leaders. The 2017 flu virus killed over 60,000 Americans. Where was media driven mass hysteria? Was that economy destroyed? Did media drone endlessly about virus deaths? No, it passed quietly.
“Current media hysteria is revenge against Trump’s bringing China to heel for leveling the economic playing field.”
Economic lockdown was an overreaction
“Georgia has 10,736,059 people. There are 28,621 reported Georgia cases of COVID19 as of 5/5/2020. Georgia idled millions of workers because 1 out of 375 Georgians have reported COVID19 symptoms. One out of 9,100 Georgians have died from COVID19. And this was Trump’s mishandling? Grow up.”
Let us out; we can survive the virus
“I am sick and tired of this house arrest, or lock down, under the guise of protecting me from viruses. All of us aren’t snowflakes, we won’t all melt from being in public. We aren’t from the cupcake generation and while we certainly don’t want snowflakes being frightened, those among us who ARE adults can take care of ourselves.”
Experts don’t even follow their own rules
“Renowned experts advised world leaders on the worldwide pandemic, then break their own rules repeatedly in public. Experts’ computer models failed spectacularly in the real world and those experts acted in ways diametrically opposed to what they forced on others.
“Forced lifestyle changes for masses while elitists are exempt? COVID-19 — the new global warming, the latest liberal scam.”
Pay attention to science: The curve isn’t flat yet
“I have always been insulted by the way Southerners were portrayed in in ads and movies but reading some of these rant and raves makes it very clear where these ideas come from.
“The curve has not been flatten. It is continuing to go up. Maybe you are reading the wicked wizard voodoo science book or alternative science book.”
