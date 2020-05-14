Narrowly missed an accident
“To the driver that ran the red and almost t-boned me in front of Lowe’s, you could have at least stopped and apologized. My Nissan would’ve been destroyed by your truck. Waving was not enough.
“I was literally shaking. SLOW DOWN!!!
“To the 2 gentlemen that did stop, thank you for caring.”
Stimulus is just getting our money back
“With all of these stimulus and economic relief packages, one must remember that the federal government is giving us our money back, nothing more. That’s always been workers’ money. They are not loaning us money to help us out.
“With reduced spending, the federal budget would balance and our grandchildren would not be repaying our debt — overspending must stop.”
America resuming space launches
“NASA and SpaceX will launch American astronauts into space on American rockets for the first time in 9 years.
“We’ve finally begun to recover from Obama’s crippling Destroy America Program which made us dependent on Russia for our space travel. Imagine that, American space travel soon to be made possible by American capitalism.
“Trump’s actions speak louder than Obama’s words.”
Democrats enriching their friends with stimulus
“Realizing unemployed Americans need money for household expenses again, Pelosi just happened to have a new 2,000 page bill available, just waiting to be passed.
“Since only $250 billion of last month’s $2.2 trillion stimulus bill went to working Americans, Democrats are looking to enrich their friends, again.
“Remember, we have to pass the bill to see what’s in it.”
Stay home to keep everyone else well
“I find it amazing that we have so many virologists here. I’m sure that the CDC is waiting on their input before deciding the best course of action. And yes that was sarcasm.
“If people want to go out and get themselves sick, fine however they impact other people like healthcare workers, the elderly, etc.
“Just. Stay. Home.”
