Landlord won’t rent at all until courts reopen
“As a landlord with property available to rent, I don’t know of any local or statewide eviction moratoriums. But the courts are closed.
“Since evictions are one means of landlords protecting their property and since the US Constitution does not allow taking of people’s property without due process and compensation, there is no way I will rent to anyone.”
Leaders doing the best they can
“Not sure how many virologists are here, but there are some. I’ve worked in virology since the 1970s, but don’t consider myself an expert because the field changes rapidly.
“Advising anyone on proper actions with an emerging new virus is difficult, at best. Criticizing leaders who did the absolute best they could using the world’s best advice doesn’t make sense.”
Tax dollars at work
“Visit our county clerk’s office. You will be screened by a friendly employee before entering even though you’ve just been screened by a deputy upon entering the courthouse.
“Makes sense to me … NOT!!”
Here comes the boogy man again
“Oh no, the Democrat boogy man again. No Republican has any business harping about anybody doing anything to ‘enrich friends.’”
CDC pushing COVID death numbers up
“CDC wants doctors to say anyone whose death might have been from Coronavirus to be counted as true Coronavirus deaths. Even suspected Coronavirus cases must be counted as true Coronavirus deaths.
“And who does this fake hysteria help? Nobody. Fake numbers help nobody.
“The CDC is complicit in demanding that doctors pad Coronavirus deaths in America to further the hysteria.”
