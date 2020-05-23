Anything’s OK to get Trump out
“Joe Biden could be a racist if it will get Trump out of office. He may get some of that white suprematist vote. Black people, do not let them fool you not to vote for Joe Biden. They are trying to suppress your vote. We can not live 4 more years of this racist, sexist President. We must stay firm. Vote!”
Lead by example
“I will return to church when Trump enters a church for the entire service. Oh, has he been since he been in office? Is there a video?
“Remember the funeral in Albany and its after effects.
“I love Jesus and will continue worshipping at home. Why don’t we practice what has been preached to us. Pray, Pray!”
Kemp’s numbers are misleading
“Of course it looks like the number of cases is decreasing if you sort the data that way, but in no world does May 2nd come before April 26th. Your Governor is lying to you.”
No suggestions, just more whining
“For all the complaints about ‘Trump’s failures,’ what about Fauci’s poor advice to Trump for months, nobody complained about his failures.
“Said Dr. Birx about CDC, ‘There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust...’
“Maybe those complaining about ‘Trump’s failures’ can pony up their suggestions, or maybe they have none, they just Whine. About. Trump.”
Common sense is breaking out
“Sheriff Scott Jenkins, Sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, vowed not to enforce Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 61, which required businesses in Virginia to remain closed. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas and other states are seeing similar patterns of ignoring ridiculous government overreach. Imagine that, common sense and freedom are breaking out all over America, denying the dreams of socialists nationwide.”
