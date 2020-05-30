Rioters destroy own neighborhood
“The Minneapolis looters and rioters who burned down AutoZone in their own neighborhood helped who? I wonder how the newly unemployed people at AutoZone, who are trying to feed their families, feel about this? Now, those living nearby will have to travel how far to the next AutoZone, or Target, etc? Fewer neighborhood jobs, too. Are those the rioter’s points?”
AP reporting is biased
“Many newspaper stories I read lately seem to be AP stories which are heavily narrative based. I don’t care for the heavily biased AP reporting, which seems exclusively written to be a negative against Trump. Staff reports are better. Journalistic objectivity seems completely lost lately, especially with national and most international stories. The bias is so so predictable.”
Pelosi calls this an opportunity
“Pelosi said, at her press conference, that every crisis was an opportunity to advance leftist agendas. Why doesn’t Pelosi promote the American worker’s agenda, she can’t seem to find time for that. And helping American workers isn’t on her leftist agenda anyway, since she despises workers who actually earn money.”
‘I can’t breathe’
“I can’t breathe in America: In a land where my ancestors shed blood, sweat, and tears. I can’t breathe today for all the lost black children who no longer have fathers. I can’t breathe for people who won’t accept my humanity. I can’t breathe, America, even though I’m the darker half. Can you help me breathe, White America?”
Armed men patrolling
“Saw where heavily armed militants are patrolling the neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was killed. That’s like pouring gas on a fire, to me. These out of state protestors likely aren’t here to help resolve this situation. Where are those people ‘wanting to have a conversation about gun violence’ now? That crowd seems to have gone strangely quiet since this started.”
Name calling doesn’t help
“Loved Sunday’s column by Cal Thomas: ‘Name calling doesn’t advance the argument.’ That’s what I’ve been saying in the R&R for years. Calling Trump ‘racist, sexist,’ etc. doesn’t advance the ranter’s argument. It reflects poorly on the ranter. Cal is one of the very few common sense columnists that I enjoy reading. Thank you, Moultrie Observer!”
Fighting words from Trump
“When the looting starts, the shooting starts said the President of the United States. Why didn’t he call Tim Scott before he tweeted this. As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for. This generation is not scared. Those are fighting words, Mr. President. Vote Biden, Blackout Day, July 7th. Don’t buy anything from stores. Use our power!”
A comparison tells the tale
“The person asking for the basis of the quarantine must have their head in the sand. If you’re wondering why, compare Sweden’s rate of infection with Norway and Finland. Or, with Georgia, we have about the same amount of people and they’ve twice as many deaths. All this because they didn’t quarantine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.