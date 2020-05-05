National Nurses Week: Time to say thanks
“May 6-12th is National Nurses Week. Now more than ever we know how important nurses are. They are the men and women who care for our families and friends when families can’t be there. They celebrate recovery, hold the hands and cry when those patients don’t survive. This is the year nurses have lost their lives.
“To all nurses, thank you.”
Biden should withdraw from presidential race
“Saw where Joe Biden was hiding in his basement. He has some ‘explaining’ to do about Tara Reade. Even CNN is now briefly covering the story — after not covering it for decades. Joe’s alternatives: tell the truth and withdraw from the presidential race OR continue to lie and withdraw from the presidential race.”
