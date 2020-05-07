Banning evictions is like taking property
“Banning evictions and foreclosures, to me, is taking of property for private use. Evictions and foreclosures are now halted, thereby violating landlords and others’ Fifth Amendment rights under Knick_V_Township_of_Scott which reads in part, ‘...a government violates the Constitution whenever it takes property without advance compensation....’ This lock down, in one form or another, will last a long time.”
Can we just boot them both?
“Let’s try this. Given that we have two candidates who’ve got sexual assault claims against them (25 to 1, Trump leads … and there is that recording of him saying those nice things about women) just boot both of them.
“Both parties can scrape somebody up for a quick campaign. Biden has his issues and Trump already showed he’s unfit so why not?”
School Board should show people more respect
“The School Board needs to think about decisions they make! The votes that got them there are the same ones who can take them out! Colquitt County needs change in their school board. I will be voting for all new people. They need to learn appreciate people that they think are below them.”
Court: Immigrants can be deported if they break law
“Saw where the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that immigrants with lawful permanent resident status cannot fight deportation due to a previous offense, though the crime wasn’t grounds for deportation. I guess illegal is illegal ... who knew? Why should this require a Supreme Court ruling? Because Democrats want the whole world within our borders, or our borders to include the whole world.”
Shelter in place no longer protecting many people
“This shelter in place argument only goes so far. After a long period of time, shelter in place no longer protects many people, including healthy people and people without risk factors. Why must everyone shelter in place? Essentially house arrest since people can be arrested or cited for violating the shelter in place ‘law,’ which hasn’t even been legally passed.”
