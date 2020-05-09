Use common sense: CoVID-19 isn’t over yet
“As a 60+ Moultrie citizen I have noted since the reopening of businesses most younger citizens feel there is no need to wear mask in public (medical staff shopping without mask). If you look at the number of cases of Covid-19 are under 60 years of age.
“I was asked why I was still wearing a mask my answer to them is to protect you and would appreciate the same from you; no response from the other person.
“Have also noted that a buffet has reopened in town.”
Accusations destroy with ignorance
“Accusing all Democrats of wanting to take all your guns, abort every newborn, allow every foreign person in to ‘get on welfare’ and (my personal favorite) destroy America is nothing but willful bone headed ignorance.
“There isn’t a week that goes by that somebody doesn’t accuse Democrats of something and it shows the weak mind of the accuser.”
How would you have done better than Trump?
“Some experts say it’ll be genocide by default to lift the lockdown mandate. Other experts say it’ll be genocide by default if we don’t lift the lockdown. Those who dislike Trump say he mishandled the virus situation, but can’t say how to handle it better. World experts simply don’t know with certainty. Don’t criticize, tell us YOUR better way, expert!”
