Firing Propst was still the right thing
“Still no doubt that Mr. Howell and the board did the right thing in firing Propst. We’ve moved on and now as a Christian I pray Propst and his family move on and he that he has continued success and has that he has finally learned from his mistakes.”
Trump trying to get rid of reality
“There is simply no precedent for an American president to spend so much time telling untruths. Every president has shaded the truth or told occasional whoppers. No other president — of either party — has behaved as Trump is behaving. He is trying to create an atmosphere in which reality is irrelevant.”
Congratulations, Coach Propst
“Congratulations coach. Hope you the best and wish we had you back and the school board gone. They did you wrong and should pay. What you and your family had to go through. You are still the best coach that we have ever had.”
Case proves superintendent should go
“The superintendent just proved that he has zero practical experience to perform his job. Totally mismanaged the removal of Propst. The board needs to be bold and remove him.”
Weather Channel comment was hilarious
“The comment about The Weather Channel needing to focus more on “American weather” was priceless and that extra bit about TWC leaning towards global warning was the icing.
“Thank you ... My ribs are still hurting!”
Joe Biden protected by the media
“Joe Biden tells the biggest lies of any politician and the media steadfastly defends and protects him. Obviously we know whose side media is on. And Joe never apologizes for his many lies, which leftist media merely dismisses as 'Joe’s gaffes,' even when conservatives call him out for his lies. Joe Biden is one protected politician, especially by leftist media."
Sanders given everything, now wants to give back
“Bernie Sanders, (I-VT), wants FREE Medicare for all, FREE college for all, open borders, everybody gets everything for free. Of course, Bernie worked all his life in government, is now a multi, multi-millionaire...I want to live in Bernie’s world where everything is FREE! He’s been given everything, now he wants to give some of it back?”
