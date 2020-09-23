Property values
“Commercial property owners get rich watching their property values climb through the roof but whine like babies when they have to pay a little more property tax. They act like that shouldn’t have to pay their fair share! Glad something was finally done to help the little man for a change!”
Not patriotism
“Stupidity abounds. People who fought for the Confederacy did not fight for our country. They fought for the Confederate States of America, otherwise it would be a union monument instead of a confederate one. The only state right they wanted was the right to own slaves. Let’s not white wash history. Being patriotic doesn’t mean you have to be blind.”
Student debt
“Those getting college degrees while accruing massive student loan debt got their degree and whine about the repayment. I'd suggest those degreed graduates aren't victims, except maybe of their own greediness and desire to have others pay their bills. Maybe they also want a free car, free home, free food? Welcome to adulthood, child. You're no victim.”
Allegations
“Biden says if Trump acted sooner on coronavirus 'all the people would still be alive,’ and Biden indicated during a recent CNN Town Hall that President Trump is responsible for every single coronavirus death. Joe is loony. Why haven't we masked for every flu season for the past 50 years? Simple, because masks do not work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.