MOULTRIE, Ga. - To officially launch the 2023 Relay For Life season, the Relay For Life Event Leadership Team is hosting Moultrie-Colquitt County’s First Lap at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Colquitt County Ag Building Auditorium.
Held at the event venue, the Moultrie-Colquitt County First Lap kicks off the first team meeting of 2023 for the Relay For Life of Colquitt County. Team captains, team members and survivors are invited to take a lap as organizers launch the 2023 Relay scheduled for Friday, April 28.
For more information, go to www.relayforlife.org/colquittga or reach out to Wanda Purvis at 229-616-7480 or Sonya Aldridge at 229-985-3620, ext. 1225.
