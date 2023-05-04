MOULTRIE, Ga. — A 26-year-old man in rural Georgia shot and killed his 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother Thursday then went to the local McDonald’s restaurant where he shot the 41-year-old assistant manager to death before killing himself.
The Moultrie (Georgia) Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the fatal shooting incidents at the McDonald's restaurant and two neighboring homes where the mother and grandmother lived.
Investigators released very little information Thursday morning saying that the next of kin have not been fully notified and that the crime scenes were still be processed.
Shortly after the shootings, GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg, said, “We are investigating multiple incidents and there are fatalities involved in an emailed statement to the Moultrie Observer, but declined to provide additional details.
Moultrie Chief of Police Sean Ladson said there was no an immediate threat to the public.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
