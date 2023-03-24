VALLEY FORGE, Pa. – Three South Georgia Barbell athletes from Moultrie competed in the age 35 plus Masters Nationals weightlifting tournament held at the Valley Forge Casino.
Getting a personal record in both events, Ian Smith lifted 106 kilograms (233.69 pounds) in the snatch and 154 kilograms (339.5 pounds) in the clean and jerk for a total of 260 kilograms (573.2 pounds) giving him the necessary qualifications for Masters Pan Ams.
He competed in the M35 age group in 109+ class.
Though they both had already qualified for Masters Pan Ams, Deb Woods and Deborah Fountain also competed.
Both were at the F40 age group; however, Woods competed in the 71 class while Fountain was in 76 class.
A classification in weightlifting is determined by an athlete's weight. This helps reduce the natural advantage that smaller lifters receive.
Because of their shorter, and sometimes stouter, frames, smaller weightlifters get better leverage and are therefore able to lift more weight relative to their bodyweight.
Woods had a snatch of 55 kilograms (121.25 pounds) and a clean and jerk of 61 kilograms (134.5 pounds) for a total of (255.7 pounds).
Fountain’s total was 122 kilograms (269 pounds) with a snatch of 55 kilograms (121.25 pounds) and a personal record clean and jerk of 67 kilograms (147.71 pounds).
None of the athletes medaled.
Smith, Woods and Fountain will all compete in Masters Pan Ams, which is held at the end of May in Orlando, Fla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.