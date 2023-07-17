If being in the same region as Class 7A state baseball champion Lowndes was not tough enough for the Colquitt County Packers in 2023, they faced a potential big leaguer while doing so.
Lowndes outfielder Qrey Lott was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft July 11. It is unknown if Lott will sign with the Orioles as he is committed to play for Northwest Florida State College.
The Vikings won the state championship in May by sweeping Parkview. Lott scored two of Lowndes’ eight runs in the series,
