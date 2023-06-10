MOULTRIE – During the week of June 5-9, Bautista Martial Arts offered an all day summer camp for ages 4-14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their dojo on E Central Ave.
“The majority of these kids already do martial arts throughout the week,” said Kevin Bautista. “We do include some karate into the summer camp, but mostly it’s about having fun.”
Martial arts wasn’t the primary focus of the summer camp, there was still a focus on being active and healthy.
In addition to karate, throughout the week, the 15 who participated in the camp completed a variety of activities ranging from, dodgeball, four square, cornhole to arts and crafts.
“Nerf war is their favorite,” said Nicole Curry who helped organize and run the summer camp. “Today I got hit in the eye, but it still went great. Usually, we switch activities every hour, but nerf usually goes for about two because they aren’t ready for it to end.”
Another focus of the camp was Spanish lessons.
“My wife came in on Tuesday and Thursday and taught some Spanish to the kids,” said Bautisa. “They all loved it and didn’t want her to leave.”
All-in-all, there was something for everyone.
At the end of the week, when all the kids were being picked up by their parents, every child went home tuckered out with a big smile on their face.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.