MOULTRIE — Beginning with the 2024-25 season, alongside their expansion into a four-year college, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College plans on reviving their men’s and women's basketball programs after 15 years.
This will give those Colquitt County basketball athletes who wish to continue their career after high school another avenue for scholarship opportunities.
“I was so happy when I heard ABAC was bringing back basketball,” said varsity Lady Packers basketball head coach Rondesha Williams. “When they disbanded the program there was no longer a local opportunity for our kids to go to college and play ball. Now, with ABAC as a four-year, the kids can continue to play. Especially if they want to stay local, Tifton is familiar to those in Colquitt County.”
Basketball had been at ABAC since the 1930’s, but budget cuts eliminated the program in 2008.
ABAC was one of the top and was very high in the country when they shut down the program,” said head varsity Packers basketball coach, Andy Harden. “So, I’m extremely excited about having a south Georgia option for athletes to be recruited from. I hope they can get the program back to where it was.”
When the program was at its prime the Golden Stallions won a plethora of trophies and titles, both in the region and state, and it was rare for them to not see a winning season.
The Golden Fillies also put their name on the map with two state championships, however this won’t be the first time they’ve had to rebuild their program.
In 1986 ABAC discontinued the women’s basketball program due to low participation, but it was brought back eight years before both programs dissolved in August 2008.
When Williams was asked if she thought the women’s program might again fall off in the future, she was quick to say no.
“Women’s sports are on the rise and are coming to the forefront. It’s no longer just the males. The WNBA [Women's National Basketball Association] is expanding. I think ABAC is going in the right direction.”
But, it’s over two decades. Will the Golden Stallions and Fillies be a little rusty when they hit that court for the first time again?
“I think it’s going to work out for them,” said Williams. “When you’re starting a program back up you relay that foundation of what you’re looking for until you find it. It’s all about finding quality athletes.”
Harden agreed.
“It was a very strong program before, and if they are given the support they need to recruit properly and have a quality program then I don’t see why they couldn’t do it. There is a lot of talent in South Georgia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.