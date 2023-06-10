MOULTRIE – When the first pitch was thrown at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning the temperature was already over 80 degrees with 60% humidity and still climbing.
The Lady Packer varsity and JV softball teams had traveled to Thomasville to compete in the two day Dog Days of Summer Tournament.
Both teams played two games on Wednesday, and the varsity Lady Packers also played two games on Thursday.
“This tournament is early in the summer, but I always make sure to sign us up for it,” said varsity head coach Chance Pitts. “The main thing we get out of the tournament is practicing live pitching. You can only go so far with batting practice.”
Though the tournament wasn’t officially scored, the Lady Packers still treated each game as though it was for region points.
“I thought we did really well,” said Pitts. “We started off with some nerves, but we try to keep up the intensity even though it’s summer ball. The coaching staff does a great job getting them hyped up and prepared.”
This tournament gave both the varsity team and JV team the opportunity to learn what needs to be focused on before the official season begins.
“It’s no secret that we lost a lot of good players who could hit home runs last year,” said Pitts. “This year our defense will be our strength. We are excited about being back and getting the season started.”
The Lady Packers will have one more summer tournament before the Fall season, this time on their home turf.
At Packer Park on June 27-28, the softball program will host the Vereen Tournament and encourage everyone to come support them.
