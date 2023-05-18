MOULTRIE - Tryouts are completed and the 2023 Colquitt County High School Lady Packer varsity and JV softball teams have been selected.
The varsity spots were filled by: Azaih McNeal, Carli Pearson, Emily Holweger, Kaden Sutton, Kamry Paulk, Lanie Burley, Libby Wetherington, Maris Hopper, Montana Tatum, Peyton Arrington, RaJayla McBride, Rheygan Harrell and Shyanne Harp.
Jayden Sullivan will be the student manager for the varsity team.
“We had a big senior class last year and are feeling the ebb of that,” said head varsity coach Chance Pitts. “We had six last year.”
Though they lost a lot of good players, the Lady Packers aren’t starting completely over.
“We have some returning players and each one has varsity experience,” said Pitts. “But, that’s only four out of nine. There are going to be a lot of younger girls stepping up and playing roles they might not have a lot of experience in.”
The returning players are Hopper, Pearson, Wetherington and McBride.
Pitts explained how both softball and baseball see cycles. Years where there are a lot of kids in the program, and then years where those kids all graduate together and it takes a year or two of rebuilding.
“We’ve been blessed to have a great team the last four years,” said Pitts. “Now, we are trying to gain exposure for the girls and grow the program.”
The JV team is composed of: Anna Lynn Armstrong, Ayari Thornton, Bryleigh Webb, Ella Crawford, Gracie McKellar, Hannah Luckey, Jade Lassetter, Madison Ford, Rylee Tillery and Taylor Hewitt.
The student manager for the JV squad will be Ava Fields.
“We use the summer to practice,” said Pitts. “We essentially use it as an extended tryout. Moving girls around and trying up different lineups. It’s the biggest advantage, especially with our tournaments.”
The varsity and JV teams will participate in two tournaments this summer.
June 7-8 they will play in the Thomasville Tournament hosted in Thomas County.
July 27-28, the Lady Packers will compete in the Softball Vereen Tournament in Moultrie at Knuck McCrary Park.
Also this summer, the softball program will be hosting the Little Lady Packer Camp for upcoming kindergarten through sixth graders. The camp will be July 24-25 at Packer Park. Registration is 8 a.m. the morning of the first day, and is $50 for both days of camp. The camp hours are 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day.
