MOULTRIE – Beginning on a Wednesday, the Lady Packers basketball program hosted a two-day team camp featuring 10 schools the first day and 12 the second.
Colquitt County played a total of eight games, splitting them evenly between the two days.
Out of all scrimmages, the Lady Packers went home 6-2.
The scrimmages were modified to accommodate all teams. Each game consisted of two 18-minute halves with just a couple minutes of halftime. Shooting foul rules were also slightly altered.
If a player was fouled and still made the shot, they would automatically get an extra point and no free throw attempts would be taken. The ball would become the possession of the other team and play would simply continue as if it were a normal basket.
Similarly, if the athlete missed their shot due to being fouled they would be given one free throw attempt, and if successful, would gain two points instead of one and then the ball would transfer to the other team.
The courts were also much smaller so three games could be played simultaneously between the two gyms at Colquitt County High School.
All these changes made for a quicker paced game and more opportunity for actual scrimmage time.
Those Lady Packers who participated in the camp were: Jamya Moore, Ameria Johnson, Dalivia McBride, Ta’Ayona Singletary, Jordan Redding, Kamya Thomas, Amareyia Knighton, Nacardia Robinson, Amira Walters-Smith, Caylnn Singletary and TaMeria Williams.
“This isn’t necessarily the roster we will have for the upcoming season,” said assistant coach, but primary coach for the camp, Stephanie Cody. “We will still have tryouts in the fall.”
Cody took over for the Lady Packers because head coach Rondesha Williams was busy running the show for all the teams and making sure everything proceeded smoothly during the event.
The Lady Packer’s first game on Wednesday was on court No. 1 with the ball jump at noon against Fitzgerald.
Coming out strong, the Lady Packers won the match 32-25 with the points spread among three athletes: Walters-Smith, Knighton and Moore.
Moore scored five points while Knighton scored 14, one being a 3-point shot. Both are seasoned players in the Colquitt County basketball program.
Walters-Smith, however, is new to the Lady Packers family, scoring the remaining 10 points. Two of her shots were from beyond the 3-point line.
“She (Walters-Smith) just transferred to us,” said Cody. “We are very excited to have her here, and think she is fitting in great.”
Both matches that Colquitt County lost were played during the first game.
The first against Carver during their 1 p.m. game with a final score of 44-40.
Though they lost, it was a close game that required overtime to break the score.
At halftime, it was 22-21 Lady Packers, and during the entire second half the furthest the Lady Packers trailed behind was only six points.
When the clock hit one minute left in the game, the score was 38-37, advantage Carver.
Making one of her three 3-point baskets of the game, Moore got the score to 40-38, advantage Lady Packers; however, with less than 30 seconds left, Carver snuck in a basket to tie the score 40-40.
A two minute overtime would decide the game.
Carver managed to shut out Colquitt County during OT and their two baskets raised the score to 44-40 and the Lady Packers lost the game.
The second game the Lady Packers lost was their final game at 4 p.m. — directly coming off a game at 3 p.m. — against Veterans. The final score was 38-32.
During the first half the Lady Packers hit the ground running and came off the court at halftime with the advantage of 19-13; however, after already playing three games they were exhausted and Veterans pulled away coming out of halftime and kept the Lady Packers from gaining anymore points for half of the second part of the game.
With six minutes left in play, Walters-Smith got the first basket for Colquitt County when she sank her only 3-point shot of the game. Walters-Smith scored 10 total points against Veterans.
Also scoring during their last game was: Moore with three points, Robinson with five, Knighton with 10, and Caylnn Singletary with the remaining three.
Moore and Singletary also both scored one 3-point basket during the game against Veterans.
“You can tell we are out of shape,” said Cody after the girls completed their final game of day one. “They aren't used to playing games back-to-back. But, they played great and stayed determined all day.”
The Lady Packers won all their other matches, which were played against: Thomas County Central, Brooks, Brookwood, West Port, and the JV team at Coffee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.