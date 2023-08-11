MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County High School varsity softball team traveled to Tift County Thursday night and, after playing the entire seven innings, defeated the Blue Devils 4-2.
The Lady Packers came out strong and determined.
On only the second pitch of the game, after having been thrown a ball, Maris Hopper hit a homerun fly ball into center field, immediately getting her team on the scoreboard.
The Blue Devils matched this effort when they also received a homerun during the bottom of the first, but the Lady Packers turned around and completed a double play to shut down Tift County’s momentum.
Shortstop Carli Pearson, after having to quickly run backwards to get beneath the ball, caught a fly ball for the second out, and then passed the ball to first baseman Hopper to secure the final out.
The Lady Packers didn’t see any more runs until the top of the fourth.
Kaden Sutton doubled on a left line drive, allowing Pearson to complete her run.
Also in the fourth, RaJayla McBride completed a run on a passed ball.
The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the fifth when Tift County managed to complete another run, making the game a one point difference.
During the top of the seventh the Lady Packers completed their final run.
When Sutton came up to bat, Pearson was sitting on first because of a walk.
After stealing second and advancing to third on a passed ball, Pearson was able to complete her run after Sutton hit a ground ball to left field.
By the end of the game, the Lady Packers had 33 plate appearances, resulting in nine hits.
Pitcher, Peyton Arrington, was on the mound for all seven innings.
“The biggest thing was the pitching performance,” said head coach Chance Pitts when reflecting on the game. “She [Arrington] went out and threw a complete game, and got her first varsity win ever in the circle. It was smoking hot and she was tired. By the fourth inning she was laboring, but hung in there and did a great job of batting the whole game. She kept us in the game.”
With a total of 118 pitches, Arrington allowed only six hits and two runs.
Of the 30 batters Arrington faced, she struck out four players with a total of 72 strikes.
When fielding, the Lady Packers had 26 total chances. 21 of them resulted in putouts while four were assists. Colquitt County had zero errors during their game against Tit County.
“ It was a good team win,” said Pitts. “I feel like we battled hard the whole game. It was a competitive game, and a good game to play.”
The varsity Lady Packer softball team faces Thomas Central County next on Monday night at Packer Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.