MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County Packers baseball program now has a coach dedicated to catchers. Former Packer athlete, Mack Crosby, has returned to fill this role for 9th-12th graders beginning with the 2023 season.
“When I started my job at Willie J Williams my second goal was to make it onto the team as a catching coach,” said Crosby, who teaches seventh grade. “Once that opportunity came up I went after it. I asked around and talked to the current pitching coach, and he told me they were looking for a catching coach. Then, I reached out to the head coach and we met up and said we would make it happen.”
Crosby started playing on the varsity baseball team for Colquitt County High School beginning his sophomore year in 2015 and played up to his graduation in 2018.
“During my playing days with the Packers we were a pretty solid group,” said Crosby. “I want to say we had about 10 or 11 seniors in my class and we all grew up playing ball together. We were a tight knit group.”
In those three years, Crosby participated in 29 games, resulting in a fielding percentage of .963, 111 putouts, 20 assists and two double plays.
In all 136 total chances, Crosby only committed five errors.
Additionally, four of Crosby's 29 career games as a Packer athlete were played during a region winning season.
“It was in 2017, my junior year,” said Crosby. “I was the back-up catcher but it still felt amazing to be a part of it.”
Though his contribution was small, he still assisted his team that season with a 1.000 fielding percentage after two putouts and zero errors.
These impressive high school statistics are partially attributed to the fact Crosby has been playing the position the majority of his life.
“My first taste of baseball was about 4 years old when I played tee ball,” said Crosby. “It’s funny because I was always the kid who didn’t get to play much, but when I was on my Tiny Mites team our catcher got hurt and our coach asked who wanted to catch and I was looking for a way to get on the field so I said I would do it, and since that team I was always a catcher.”
As Crosby grew up the softer, larger ball hit from a tee transformed into a nine-inch bullet of hard rubber with a corkscrew center pitched towards the catcher’s face at around 75-85 miles per hour, but getting hurt didn’t concern him.
“As a catcher you're decked out head to toe in gear so there aren’t many injuries from getting hit by the ball,” said Crosby. “Other than maybe a few bruises on the arm from when you block up, which I've had plenty of. That just comes with it.”
The catcher’s safety is always kept in mind, and in fact, rules have been put in place to protect athletes in that position.
“There have been a lot of updates and changes to the rules to help keep the catchers safe,” said Crosby.
Back in 2014, the Collisions at Home Plate Rule was enforced by Major League Baseball after an incident caused a professional player to receive a season ending injury.
“Base players used to be able to just lower their shoulder and run over the catcher to try and be safe at the plate,” said Crosby. “There was a moment that Buster Posey, who played catcher for the San Francisco Giants and is actually from Leesburg, well, he got the ball moved into the base path and the runner lowered his shoulder to run into him and tore up a bunch on muscles and ligaments in his leg.”
The rule came out shortly after which restricts all base runners to sliding into home plate. Because of how the rule came about, many call it the Buster Posey Rule.
Though the risk of getting hurt isn’t zero — it never is in any sport — because rules like that one have been put in place, catchers are able to focus more on the other parts of the game.
“You’re involved in every aspect of the game as a catcher,” said Crosby. “It’s the only position where you’re looking at the other eight players and they are looking at you. A lot goes into catching except simply catching the ball.”
It’s those extra aspects of the position that make a great catcher, and what Crosby will work on with the catchers in the Packer baseball program.
“A catcher has to communicate with the entire field, and assist the infield with their plays,” said Crosby. “You also gotta be a good pitch caller.”
There is one more aspect of catching that is also different from other positions.
“There is no one behind you or around you,” said Crosby. “No one is going to make up the play if it goes by you. You gotta be the one to get up and go get it.”
Crosby has already begun working with the Packers to help them learn to master these skills.
“Having strong legs is a big aspect of being a catcher,” said Crosby. “When it comes to throw-downs or having to slide and block with the leg, having those muscles is so important. A catcher also needs to have the ability to track the ball by seeing the pitch and recognizing where it’s going to go.”
There are currently four catchers playing for the varsity and JV Packer teams.
“When I was coming up, hardly anyone wanted to be a catcher,” said Crosby. “When I was on the varsity team there were just two of us. I really like to see that kids want to be catchers now.”
Will having more catchers be an issue because multiple players will be battling over a single position?
“The way I see it, it creates competition,” said Crosby. “Competition will create the best player possible for that position; however, it’s always good to have more catchers, so we can give them a break. One full game can wear a guy one. So, especially on days where you are playing a doubleheader, it’s great to be able to exchange the catchers out.”
For now, the summer training sessions are completed for the Packers baseball program, but when the season begins, Crosby will be ready.
“I look forward to helping the team in the best way I can,” said Crosby. “I’ve always loved the game of baseball and never quit loving it after high school.”
