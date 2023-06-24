MOULTRIE – Cason Harden scored 39 points to lead Colquitt County’s Packers in a pair of basketball scrimmages against Berrien Monday.
Eight of Harden’s successful shots were from beyond the 3-point line.
The first game was played from the entire roster, while the second game consisted only of 10th grade athletes.
Colquitt County won both games.
“The team is already so much further than last year,” said head coach Andy Harden. “They have more confidence and understand the system better.”
Not even one minute into the first game, Zay Williams got the Packers on the scoreboard after stealing the ball and running it down for an easy lay-up.
Throughout the two 20-minute halves, nine Packers scored points for the team: Harden, Williams, Naryun Edwards, Jayshar Kinsey, Keyontae Simpson, JaKari Byrd, Matthew Bryant , Zy Aldridge and Alexis Barge.
After Harden’s 18 points, Kinsey had the most points at eight, followed by Bryd’s six points.
Only one other Packer besides Harden was able to score a 3-point basket during the first game against Berrien: Aldridge.
The first game ended 58-29.
“We are going in the right direction,” said Andy Harden. “I’m very proud of the boys and they are only going to continue to get better.”
A quick 10-minute break was given before the second game featuring the 10th graders began.
As with the last battle, the Packers were the first team to get on the scoreboard, this time from two free-throw shots by Barge 30 seconds into the game.
Again in this game, Harden scored the most points at 21.
Behind him was Barge with 10 points, and the third highest scorer with eight points was Zach Palmore.
Five of the 10th grade Packers were successful in scoring 3-point shots in the second game: Harden, Palmore, Kinsey, Aldridge and Simpson.
The final score was 59-42, advantage Packers.
“The guys played really well together,” said JV coach DaNas Andrews. “No arguing or getting angry with each other. They come ready to play. They really love being together and having fun with each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.