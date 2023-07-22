Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cook County in south central Georgia... Irwin County in south central Georgia... Northern Berrien County in south central Georgia... Southern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia... Southern Turner County in south central Georgia... Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Northeastern Baker County in southwestern Georgia... Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Tift County in south central Georgia... Southeastern Ben Hill County in south central Georgia... Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mystic to near Baconton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tifton, Ocilla, Sylvester, Putney, Fitzgerald, Camilla, Moultrie, Albany, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic and Unionville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH