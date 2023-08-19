MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Lady Packers JV and varsity softball teams split their games on Thursday evening. The JV team faced Thomas County Central (TCC) at Packer Park while the varsity team traveled to Berrien.
JV lost 17-6, while varsity won 4-0.
Of the six runs the JV team completed, four were in the first inning and the remaining two in the second.
Rheygan Harrell was at bat when the Lady Packers completed their first run. Harrell’s ground ball allowed Taylor Hewitt the ability to cross home plate.
On the very next play batter Rhylee Tillery hit a fly ball giving both Anna Lynn Armstrong and Hewitt a completed run.
Before the end of the first inning, Armstrong - courtesy runner for Tillery — completed the run on Madison Ford’s fly ball.
The Lady Packer’s fourth run came during the third when Hewitt stole second and then finished the diamond during Tillery’s double hit.
Immediately following, Tillery completed her run on errors while Hannah Luckey was at bat.
At the top of the sixth the score was 6-0, advantage Colquitt County. Unfortunately, the Lady Packers were not able to maintain their lead and TCC scored all 17 of their runs during those last two innings.
Both Harrell and Armstrong pitched during the JV game.
Harrell faced 16 batters, throwing 25 balls and 27 strikes. Armstrong faced 22 batters and ended with 24 strikes and 60 balls.
In fielding, the Lady Packers had 14 putouts and five assists with only one error.
While the JV team faced TCC, the varsity team was busy battling against Berrien.
The first two innings were quiet, but things picked up in the top of the third when the Lady Packers completed their first three runs of the game.
Custody runner Gracie McKellar, who came in after Lanie Burley’s single, stole second and then was able to touch the last two bases after Maris Hopper’s line drive to right field.
Later in that same inning, though the hit resulted in her out, RaJayla McBride’s ground ball allowed Hopper to cross home plate.
On the same play, an error from Berrien also allowed Carli Pearson to complete her run.
Quieting down again, the game plugged along until the sixth, where the Lady Packers completed their final run.
Libby Wetherington is the runner who crossed the plate after Montana Tatum’s ground ball to left field.
While the varsity team was fielding they received only one error over 27 total chances. 21 of those were putouts and five were assists.
Kamry Paulk pitched all seven innings for the Lady Packers. Of the 96 pitches, 57 were strikes while 29 were balls.
Six batters had strikeouts and only three received walks out of the 25 batters Paulk faced.
The JV team next, along with the ninth grade team, plays in Tifton on Monday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The varsity team will be facing Bainbridge at Packer Park on Tuesday Aug. 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.