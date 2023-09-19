MOULTRIE – The bleachers at the William Bryant Court were packed with supporters of the Colquitt County middle school and high school competitive cheerleading squads during their 2nd annual fundraiser showcase.
This is the primary fundraiser for the program, and helps raise money for any expenses needed, such as travel, meals and performance uniforms.
During the event, in addition to selling spirit sticks, pompoms, junior uniforms and other cheer related items, raffle tickets were being sold for two dollars a piece and were used to try and win various donated prizes.
Both squads also had the opportunity to present their 2023 season routine.
Throughout each presentation the roar of the crowd nearly drowned out the routine’s music; however, the Lady Packer competitive cheerleaders didn’t let the extra noise affect their performance.
“These girls work for two hours a day, every day,” said varsity head coach Carissa McKinney. “They have for a long time now.”
The varsity Lady Packers had their first competition of the season last Saturday in Walton, and will have their next competition this Saturday in Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.