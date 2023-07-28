MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County High School Lady Packer softball program hosted its two day mini camp at Packer Park, beginning on Monday.
The camp ran from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days.
“It’s a little wet, but we are working through it,” said varsity softball head coach Chance Pitts. “For a while there I was worried we wouldn’t even be able to have camp.”
The intermediate summer storms have been threatening to halt the event for several days, but took a break long enough for camp to proceed.
“We had about 40 girls come out for camp this year,” said Pitts. “It’s the most we have seen in a while.”
The camp was open to rising 1st-6th graders.
During the camp, both the varsity and JV Lady Packer rosters attended to help coach the younger athletes.
“The younger girls were excited to be out there and it reminded the current players what they had done when they were younger,” said Pitts. “Everyone just got back to the joy of the game, and I think my girls enjoyed it more than the campers.”
The first day of camp was reserved for batting practice while day two focused on running bases and playing outfield.
“We are using both the tunnels and the field,” said Pitts. “On the second day the group in the tunnels will do two different conditioning drills.”
Pitts went on to explain that the campers were split into smaller groups and would rotate stations periodically.
Before saying goodbye on Tuesday, the Lady Packers athletes presented all campers with a personalized softball and bat keychain that included their name.
“We called them out by name and our players cheered for each girl,” said Pitts. “It’s like they were getting a trophy. They loved it.”
Now that summer mini camp is completed, the teams’ focus has shifted to their upcoming season.
At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 1, the Lady Packers will play against Fitzgerald at Packer Park to kick off their season.
