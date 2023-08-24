MOULTRIE — Both the 9th grade and JV Lady Packer softball teams made quick work of Bainbridge Wednesday afternoon at Packer Park. The 9th grade team won 7-0 after five innings while the JV team won 16-1 after just three.
The first five runs of the 9th grade team were scored during the first, with the final two runs completed during the fifth.
This game went quickly as the Lady Packers shut down every attempt Bainbridge made to complete a run.
In fact, the most batters Bainbridge had in a single inning was six, but the usual was three.
Throughout the entire game, only seven Bainbridge runners made it onto a base.
During the fifth, Bainbridge did manage to load the bases, but Lanie Burley caught a pop fly for the third out.
After 87 pitches, Anna Lynn Armstrong threw 44 strikes and 43 balls, striking out seven batters and accidentally hitting two.
Fielding had 17 total chances, with 15 putouts, one assist and one error.
Two Lady Packers hit doubles — Armstrong and Hannah Luckey.
Running across the plate for the Lady Packers during the 9th grade game were Gracie McKeller, Hewitt, Armstrong, Bryleigh Webb, Ella Crawford and Burley, who completed two runs.
Adding to their RBI’s were Rylee Tillery, Webb and Crawford.
Several runs were also completed on Bainbridge errors or stolen bases.
When the JV team took the field after a short respite, they came ready to win.
Pitcher Armstrong quickly struck out two batters, with the third out coming from a throw from shortstop to first. It was the bottom of the first.
After completing a full batter rotation, the Lady Packers scored eight runs before Bainbridge completed the third out on a pop fly to move the game into the second inning.
Almost every Lady Packer completed a run during the JV game, many completing multiple.
Hewitt, Luckey, Crawford and Ayari Thornton all completed one run.
Completing two were Peyton Arrington, Webb and Madison Ford.
Though they had runners, Armstrong and Tillery also assisted with two runs each after getting first base hits.
With the most runs at three was McKellar.
Of the Lady Packer’s 12 total hits, three were doubles, coming from: McKellar, Armstrong and Crawford.
During the second, the Lady Packers completed five additional runs and then had their remaining four during the third.
Bainbridge’s lone run came during the second inning, and other than that runner only two others successfully made it to first base.
Armstrong pitched the majority of the JV game throwing 50 total pitches to 11 batters. Of those pitches, 21 were strikes and 29 were balls.
Arrington pitched to the last two batters of the third, striking out one.
The 9th grade and JV softball teams will next compete in Tifton on Monday, August 28. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.