MOULTRIE — Saturday morning saw the Colquitt County High School 9th grade and JV softball teams played against Coffee County at Packer Park.
The 9th grade team won 15-2 in four innings while the JV team lost 1-0 after the full five.
When the 9th grade team played, Coffee came out with a quick first run but the Lady Packers answered with a run of their own.
Second batter for Colquitt County, Lilah Thompson, had a successful double hit after sending a fly ball straight to center field and the run was completed with two stolen bases.
The first inning ended 1-1.
Coffee County managed to get one more run during the second, but that was their last of the game.
The Lady Packers on the other hand, couldn’t stop getting runners across home plate.
During the second, both Taylor Hewitt and Hannah Luckey had single base hits when at bat, and then proceeded to make their way around the diamond on stolen bases.
The Lady Packers had five more runs during the third, and seven during the fourth.
Several players from Colquitt County scored during both innings: Gracie McKeller, Thompson and Ford.
Anna Lynn Armstrong, Hewitt, Ella Crawford, Ayari Thornton and Bryleigh Webb all completed one run in the second half of the game for the Lady Packers.
After a half hour break, the teams took the field again, this time with their JV rosters.
Coffee County came out with fierce determination and managed to shut out the Lady Packers.
Though Colquitt County’s JV team wasn’t able to get on the scoreboard, they also kept Coffee from gaining any real momentum.
In each inning except the fourth, Coffee had at least one runner on base when the inning switched.
During the final inning, the third out the Lady Packers needed came when a Coffee County runner was caught trying to take an extra base. The centerfielder’s - McKeller’s - throw to first basemen Crawford was faster than the runner’s sprint back to first base.
The 9th grade and JV softball teams will have their next ball game on Wednesday afternoon, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Packer Park, against Berrien.
