MOULTRIE — The Lady Packers varsity volleyball team gained their first region win after facing the Camden County Wildcats at Colquitt County High School on Tuesday.
This makes the Lady Packers 1-2 in region play and 10-3 overall.
The JV team lost their match against Camden County, 2-0.
Two athletes were able to successfully serve aces during the JV game: Dimaree Smith and Jaida Gachuz.
Gachuz and Caitlyn McNeil both had incredible dives to keep the ball in play, and Gachuz also had one block.
The varsity set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-18.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” said head coach for the varsity team, Jess Patel. “We have a bad habit of getting five or six points ahead and then getting comfy, and we need to work on that, but they are showing me things I haven’t seen before.”
During the varsity game, it was a back and forth battle during the first set with the longest serving run being three until it was Kate Summerlin’s turn to serve.
The score was 17-15, advantage Wildcats, when Summerlin went up to serve. By the time her momentum was stopped she served seven times, with three of them being aces, and the score was 21-18, advantage Lady Packers.
The Lady Packers maintained the lead for the remainder of the first set, and started the second with the first six points, Wynn Kinsey serving five of those points, with two of them being aces.
Though the Wildcats managed to gain a comfortable lead during the middle of the second set, the Lady Packers, once again on Kinsey’s service rotation, were able to tie the game 17-17 and only briefly lost the advantage by 1-point before taking control again.
The Lady Packers held the advantage during the entire third set.
Throughout the match, Reese Webb and Jessie Eunice had several successful two-person blocks, the first of which was during the initial volley of the game.
Jaina Turner and Nyasia Harper also had multiple successful two-person blocks, and Harper had another 2-person block with Kinsey in the second set.
With a single person block late in the third set was Melanie Harp, who then almost immediately turned around and had another 2-person block with Eunice.
Also in a great defensive maneuver, both Clara Newton and Slocumb had diving saves during the match which resulted in one-touch overs the Wildcats weren’t expecting and failed to return.
Natalie Bryant also had a phenomenal run down of the ball and, on a Hail Mary dive, saved the ball from dropping in bounds with a single arm rescue.
Offensively, the Lady Packers also commanded the net.
Eunice, Turner, Harper, Kinsey, Summerlin, Webb and Harp all utilized both the second and third options with kills and tips to keep the Wildcats on their toes.
In addition to Kinsey and Summerlin’s aces, Juliette Harp, Slocumb and Webb all served aces.
“They have more gas than they are giving now,” said Patel. “I’m excited to see what they can do.”
In addition to battling against Camden County, Tuesday night was also senior night for the Colquitt County volleyball program.
“These girls set the tone,” said Patel. “They are the first graduating class to come out of the volleyball program.”
Eight student athletes were represented along with two student managers: Jessie Blair, Bryant, Olivia Davis, Harp, Kinsey, Slocumb, Summerlin, Turner, Summer Allbrooks and Sela Garcia.
Each of the seniors has been in the program for four years, with many participating in the program since its inception five years ago.
Each senior was presented by their family members and given plaques, goodie bags, a gold star balloon and flowers.
The presentation immediately followed the conclusion of the match against Camden County.
“I wanted to wait until after the game to acknowledge the seniors,” said Patel. “I didn’t want everyone getting emotional when we still had to play.”
The JV and varsity Lady Packer volleyball teams will next travel to Lee County in a non-region match next Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.
