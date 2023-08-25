MOULTRIE – Both Cook High and Grace Christian traveled to Colquitt County Thursday for a volleyball tri-match with both the JV and varsity teams.
The Lady Packers JV team won both their matches while the varsity team split theirs.
“I’m really proud of them,” said Hilary Williams, the head coach for the JV team. “We won both games without having to go to a third set.”
When they played Grace Christian, the JV team won 25-22, 25-16. Their set scores were 25-16, 25-17 against Cook High.
Dimaree Smith, Madi Lane and Carli Brown all demonstrated great leadership during the JV matches.
“They know how to get things going,” said Williams, who went on to explain that even though they might not be the most vocal leaders, Smith, Lane and Brown all know how to inspire the team. “[Brown] knows how to find the holes…[Lane] has good passes, which makes it easier for the setter…[Smith] is a great hitter and when she gets that first one it gets everyone going.”
Setter Jaida Gachuez, who is newer to the position, was on point during both matches, which allowed the Lady Packers the ability to really take charge of the games.
Also controlling the court during the JV matches were Nora Avera and Taraji Green.
“I’m very proud of Nora,” said Hillary. “She is coming back from two dislocated knees and she dominated with her hits in both games.”
Green, who is new to the sport, has already learned how to read the volleyball and knows when to tip, hit or dump it down and made major contributions during the matches.
The varsity team played at the same time as the JV, first facing Grace Christian. They lost 25-13, 25-21.
“I’m upset about the first match,” said head coach Jess Patel. “But, it was a very humbling experience for the girls. You have to know how to lose.”
This was the first game the varsity team has lost during the 2023 season.
“I can’t pinpoint what happened,” said Patel. “I think we just got a little complacent.”
In between their matches, Patel took the varsity team to the locker room to reset their mentality.
“They know what it means when I tell them to go to the locker room,” said Patel. “It’s like scolding a child who knows what they did wrong. They were all upset, but they came back out and turned it around.”
During their match against Cook High, the varsity team won 25-18, 25-13.
“They have a growth mindset,” said Patel. “They knew what needed to change.”
Several varsity players served aces during the match against Cook High: Jessie Eunice, Wynn Kinsey, Juliette Harp, Claire Slocumb and Reese Webb.
Eunice was the only Lady Packer to serve an ace during the match against Grace Christian.
Defending the net with successful blocks during both games were Eunice, Nyasia Harper, Jaina Turner and Webb.
Olivia Davis and Slocumb also had several successful digs.
The JV and varsity volleyball teams will play their first region match next Tuesday at Richmond Hill. The next opportunity to see them play in Colquitt County will be when they face Lowndes on Tuesday Sept. 5.
