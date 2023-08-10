MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County High School Lady Packer varsity softball team saw a 7-2 loss against Cook High during their game at Packer Park Wednesday night.
The score stayed 0-0 until the top of the fifth when Cook scored three straight runs.
Right fielder Emily Holweger shut down Cook’s rhythm after she clamored for a pop fly, securing the third out. If the catch had been missed, Cook would have had loaded the bases.
During the bottom of the fifth, with the score 3-0, Carli Pearson came up to bat with runners on first and second with two outs.
On the first pitch, Pearson drove the ball to the outfield, resulting in a triple, driving in Montana Tatum and Maris Hopper, giving Colquitt County its only two runs of the game.
“I was really pleased with our defense in the first five innings,” said head coach Chance Pitts. “And then we were able to get those two runs. We had some good hits elsewhere, just no one was on base.”
Two Lady Packers represented Colquitt County on the pitcher's mound: Peyton Arrington and Lilah Thompson.
Both Arrington and Thompson had one strikeout and left a combined number of eight runners left on base and allowed seven runs and 10 hits.
On offense, the Lady Packers had seven hits were a combined effort from Hopper, Tatum, Pearson and Kaden Sutton.
“We are just going to keep building on what we have,” said Pitts.
The Lady Packers’ next ball game is at Tift County on Thursday night.
The next opportunity to watch the Lady Packers at Packer Park will be Monday, August 14, when they play against Thomas Central County. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
