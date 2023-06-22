MOULTRIE – Forty athletes ages 8-12 registered for the three-day youth baseball camp starting Tuesday, hosted by the Colquitt County High School Packers baseball program.
Almost all who participated are not new to the sport and, in fact play baseball throughout the year, either with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority or through traveling leagues.
“This camp gives the kids the chance to practice specific skills and be a Packer for a couple days,” said assistant coach Kirk Woodall. “Plus, it gives us the chance to connect with them at a younger age as they grow into the program.”
Many of those in the camp are only two or three years away from the opportunity to try out to become a varsity or JV Packer baseball player.
The three-day summer camp encompassed training in all aspects of the game: batting, pitching, catching, passing and game play.
Both coaches and student athletes from the CCHS Packer program assisted with coaching those who registered for the summer camp.
Each day, the athletes rotated between defensive training and batting practice.
Batting practice was held in the indoor baseball gym while the defensive training took place out on the varsity ball field.
Then, the last portion of each day was reserved for scrimmages on a smaller field using tennis balls.
After the three days, the athletes left having gleaned some new information about the sport they didn’t know beforehand.
