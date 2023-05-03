MOULTRIE – Colquitt County resident, Rev. Isaac Williams, participated in the 19th annual Pat’s Run that was held in Tempe Az on April 15.
The race honors Pat Tillman, the NFL football player for the Arizona Cardinals who, in the wake of 9/11, changed careers and enlisted as active duty in the Army to become an Army Ranger.
On April 22, 2004, during Tillman’s first tour in Afghanistan, he unfortunately lost his life in combat.
Shortly afterwards, the Pat Tillman foundation was established to raise funds to provide academic scholarships and leadership development opportunities for military service members, veterans and spouses.
According to pattillmanfoundation.org, the non-profit has invested 24 million dollars with a 98 percent graduation rate.
Being an Air Force veteran himself, Williams has begun to make this race a tradition.
“I’ve done the race three times,” said Williams. “It should be five in a row, but COVID messed up a couple years.”
Williams participated in Pat’s Run in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
For Williams, the race is as much about the exercise as it is being in the environment.
“I like it because you get to meet other vets on the track,” said Williams. “You get to hear each other’s stories.”
