MOULTRIE – Tryouts have concluded and the Lady Packer varsity, JV, and middle school volleyball teams for Colquitt County have been selected for the upcoming 2023 season.
“I feel we will be very strong with the mix of returning seniors and newcomers,” said head varsity coach Jess Cohen. “We have a group with lots of experience.”
The varsity roster has six returning players: Claire Slocumb, Jessie Eunice, Olivia Davis, Kate Summerlin, Jaina Turner and Natalie Bryan.
The newcomers to the varsity team are: Juliette Turner, Wynn Kinsey, Melanie Harp, Nyasia Harper, Jessie Blair, Clara Newton and Reese Webb.
“We have a culture where the girls love being on the court,” said Cohen. “They want to work and get better. That is going to be a strength this season. They are willing to do anything to win.”
Last season, the varsity Lady Packers ended 22-16 overall with 2-7 in region play.
This season, Cohen hopes to continue the overall winning record while getting more region wins.
“We are going to have a very rigorous summer,” said Cohen. “Lots of focus on individual skills and then tying it all together at the end of summer. I feel we can earn our way to state this year.”
The 2023 JV team will be coached by Coach Hilary Williams, who also coached the team last year.
“The expectations are the same as the varsity team,” said Williams. “I do think that they are ready for the challenge and will rise to the occasion.”
The JV roster consists of 12 girls: Madison Lane, Nora Avera, Carli Brown, Zoie Hampton, Sadie Saunders, Dimaree Smith, Taraji Green, Jaida Gachuz, Eidi Gachuz, Caitlyn McNeil, Julia Costin and Aubrey Wilson.
“They are all very talented and are passionate about the game,” said Williams. “They might be a little shaky at first because they are such a young team, but they’ll get it.”
The middle school saw about 60 students come out for volleyball tryouts, and their team will be coached by first time volleyball coach, Megan Baker.
“We had a lot of talent come out this year,” said Baker. “I’m excited to see girls have another sport growing and have these opportunities given to them.”
Because of the size restriction of the roster, less than half of those who participated in tryouts made the middle school team.
Brooklyn Faucett, Wyrnn Kinsey, Julia Brown, Isabella Reagen, Casia Singletary, Khloe Law, Kayleigh Morris, Elizabeth Bolin, Londyn Thomas, Veronica Brace, Candace Luna, Belen Romull, Caroline Joy, Kaylee Williamson, Emy Gay, Cora Calhoun, Marley Jo Wilson, Ansleigh Eure, Dru McLeod, Erykah Luna and Christie Conn are the 2023 Lady Packer middle school volleyball team.
“I’m super pumped,” said Baker. “I love sports and am excited to be a part of this and help the girls join the culture Jess and Hilary have created.”
All teams will practice through the summer to prepare for the upcoming Fall season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.