MOULTRIE – Colquitt County’s varsity softball team dominated its scrimmage against Fitzgerald Tuesday afternoon at Packer Park. Though the game wasn’t officially tallied, the Lady Packers got the score to 15-0 after only four innings.
“It’s all in the pitching,” said head coach Chance Pitts. “We had some great pitching today and shut Fitzgerald down.”
Three Lady Packers pitched during the scrimmage: Kamri Paulk, Peyton Arrington and Lilah Thompson.
Each time the Lady Packers took the field, the pitcher shut down the batters immediately.
The only inning where Fitzgerald was able to get the bases loaded was the second, but then Paulk had three strikeouts in a row, keeping Fitzgerald from getting on the scoreboard.
There was only one other inning where Fitzgerald was able to get a runner to first base — the first.
During the third inning, Libby Wetherington caught a short pop fly from second base to secure the third out.
Kaden Sutton snatched up a ground ball from her third base position and quickly threw it to Maris Hopper for the initial out of the final inning.
On offense, the entire Lady Packers roster continued to be in the zone.
“We had a lot of scattered hits,” said Pitts. “But they were solid.”
Because this game was a scrimmage, each Lady Packer got the chance to bat.
Each of the 12 players — Hopper, Carli Pearson, Thompson, Wetherington, Rajayla McBride, Montana Tatum, Emily Holweger, Lanie Burley, Arrington, Paulk, Rheygan Harrell and Sutton — scored at least one run.
Three Lady Packers scored two runs: Hopper, Harrell and Arrington.
Hopper and Thompson both had doubles during the second inning.
Pearson almost completed a triple, also during the second inning, but was called out after trying to beat the ball to the third with a slide.
The Lady Packers also had eight stolen bases, with one of Hopper’s resulting in a run.
“We are just getting started,” said Pitts.
Colquitt will open its 2023 season at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Bainbridge.
The first home game will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, against Cook.
