MOULTRIE — With the approach of the 2023-24 school year, the Colquitt County School District brought together everyone involved in the sports programs from both the middle school and high school for the Kickoff Coaches Meeting.
Friday morning saw all head coaches, assistant coaches, athletic directors, athletic trainers, administrators, principals — and anyone else with a connection to the sports programs — gathered in the high school cafeteria.
Cleve Edwards, athletic director at the high school, addressed the crowd with reminders on GHSA policies, purchasing requests, transportation, facility use, communication outreach, social media presence, sportsmanship and student-athlete participating requirements.
“We have really nice facilities here,” said Edwards. “How we treat those facilities represents us and what we think of our school and the sports program. Let’s make sure to leave it better than we found it.”
In addition to physically caring for the facilities, a large part of representing Colquitt County School District is through human interaction.
“One of the best honors we get is when a visiting team sends an email to the principal saying how well they were treated in Colquitt County,” said Edwards. “When you have a team traveling to compete with us, especially when they are three hours away, it’s important they are treated right.”
Another reason the Colquitt County sports program is so successful is because the coaches strive to improve just as much as the student-athletes.
“Last year we missed three rules clinics,” said Edwards. “Let’s make it zero this year, but it will take all of us to do that.”
The GHSA requires rules clinics throughout the year with each sport to stay up-to-date on any changes with the regulations. If a clinic is missed, then GHSA will fine the school.
Though they missed a couple of the clinics during the 2022-23 season, all coaches were on track regarding ejections (being dismissed by the referee due to poor sportsmanship).
We had zero ejections last year,” said Edwards. “That is huge and I am most proud of this. Yes, it’s good to chirp at the refs a little, but you have to know when to stop. Let’s keep that up this year.”
Another area coaches must make sure to stay on top of things is with the student documentation.
“All student-athletes must have a GSHA physical with a medical release,” said Edwards. “That along with their concussion form, cardiac arrest form and insurance info will now be available on your phone.”
Up until now, each coach would carry a large binder full of papers to each practice and game. This new app will allow quicker access to each athlete’s information along with the ease of not carting around a heavy pile of papers.
Another piece of information the coaches must keep track of for each student-athlete is their community service.
“Each student athlete must complete 10 hours of community service,” said Edwards. “It’s important we get them out in the community and teach them what is to serve.”
After Edwards addressed all necessary items, keynote speaker Rennie Curran closed out the meeting.
A former Georgia Bulldog standout, Curran was the 97th pick from the 2010 NFL draft, playing for the Tennessee Titans. His off and on NFL career ended in 2017 after a career-ending patella tendon injury. Curran turned to public speaking and leadership coaching. He even published a book, “Free Agent: Intangible Assets for Overcoming Adversity and Times of Transition” in 2012 about his thoughts on mastering life.
During his speech, Curran shared how important a coach can be.
“I am a living, breathing example of what you guys do when you’re operating in greatness. I am here because I had a coach pour into me and because they cared,” said Curran. “You, as coaches, have the opportunity to change someone’s perspective and mindset … these kids aren’t going to tell you their problems or insecurities…but you can change their entire life. What you do has a ripple effect.”
Keeping the coaches on their toes, Curran made the second half of the meeting interactive. During the first exercise, he split everyone up into small groups.
“I want everyone to draw a house and write Colquitt County on it,” said Curran. “Above the house write the vision for what your group thinks would make this house great … Below the house write what actions it will take to make it possible.”
Each group chose a representative to share their thoughts, and there was definitely a general consensus.
Building a solid foundation, improvement and greatness or being known were all mentioned in several of the group’s visions for the Colquitt County sports program while collaboration, consistency, accountability, love and discipline were common ideas for the steps needed to achieve the vision.
The second activity Curran had everyone participate in demonstrated the importance of attitude.
“I want everyone to stand up,” said Curran. “Greet the person next to you like you don’t care for them.”
The room was crickets.
Now, greet each other like long-lost friends,” said Curran. “Pretend they have a million dollars for you.”
The room exploded with chatter and laughter.
“The things that changed were emotions, attitude, body language and energy,” said Curran. “It’s important to know when you’re authentic and genuine it feels real. The second environment will always lead to better results.”
Though the meeting covered a lot of important information, both with Edwards’ day-to-day notes and Curran’s inspirational speech, the overall message was clear.
“The main goal is to keep the kids safe and create relationships with them,” said Edwards during his presentation. “A lot of times us coaches see the kids more during the sports season than their own parents. It’s our job to hold them accountable and give them discipline, but also to let the kids know how much you love them and support them.”
