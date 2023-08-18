MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County varsity volleyball teams have started their 2023 season strong, currently undefeated after their first two matches against Grace Christian and Thomas County Central (TCC).
Also on Tuesday, the JV volleyball team won their match against TCC and the middle school team, who faced Cook County at C.A. Gray Middle School ended their night with a split victory.
During varsity’s first match against Grace Christian last Tuesday the Lady Packers pulled out a 3-2 win after a long battle.
After going back and forth during the first three sets (25-22 Grace Christian; 25-20 Lady Packers; 25-22 Grace Academy), the Lady Packers won the fourth 25-22, making the overall tally 2-2.
During the short tie breaker, the Lady Packers pushed hard and won by only a two-point margin (15-13).
A week later, the Lady Packers varsity roster next faced TCC Tuesday night with home court advantage.
The Lady Packers swept this match 3-0, with the sets ending 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.
“It felt a lot closer than it actually was,” said head coach Jess Patel. “Each set had about a 10-point difference, but I was on edge.”
Throughout the three sets, the Lady Packers had 16 ace serves: one each from Jaina Turner and Olivia Davis, two from Reese Webb, five from Kate Summerlin and seven from Wynn Kinsey
Though, as is typical, the serving team switched between the Lady Packers and TCC every couple points; however, Colquitt County did manage several serving streaks.
Early in the first set, Summerlin had a run of eight serves.
Kinsey had six consecutive serves during the second set.
Also during the second set, Claire Slocumb was able to have a streak of five, getting the score to 24-18.
Unfortunately, Slocumb didn’t get the opportunity to serve the final point of the set, but the Lady Packers immediately shut down any chance of TCC gaining momentum and won the set when Kinsey, instead of spiking the ball, gently set it over the net into the empty spot behind the blocker.
During the third set, TCC managed to get the score to 4-0 before the Lady Packers could gain possession.
Once they did however, Kinsey had her second serving streak of the match. This time it was eight.
The Lady Packers maintained the advantage for the remainder of the set to win the match.
“Everyone contributed and every hitter was putting down” said Patel. “We worked a new system tonight for the first time, and they adjusted quickly to it.”
Before the varsity team took the court, the JV team played their match against TCC, winning 2-1 with set scores of 25-22, 10-25, 20-17.
During the match, Caitlyn McNeil and Madison Lane each had one ace.
Dimaree Smith had four aces.
The first set’s final point was won when Lady Packer player, Carli Brown, hit a strike into two blockers at an angle that sent the ball straight into the floor.
After losing the second set, the Lady Packers came back for the tie breaker ready to play, and won the third after TCC served the ball into the net.
Across town at C.A. Gray, while the JV and varsity teams competed at Colquitt County High School, the middle teams split their matches against Cook County.
The non-region team, composed of sixth graders, won the match 2-0 with set scores of 25-13, 25-7.
The region team lost 2-1, with set scores of 20-25, 25-23, 9-15.
“The girls were all playing so hard the entire time,” said head middle school coach Megan Baker. “I am so proud of them.”
Ansley Eure, Cora Calhoun, Kaylee Williamson, Christie Conn and Marley Jo Wilson all had incredible serves during their matches against Cook County.
The Colquitt County varsity volleyball team, along with the JV and middle school teams, will travel on Thursday evening to face Thomasville. The middle school team will play first at 5 p.m., followed by the JV and finally the varsity team.
