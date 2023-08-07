MOULTRIE – Though their first official game isn’t until October, the Colquitt County High School inaugural 2023 flag football team shares their excitement about being the first involved in this new program.
Araja Arnold, 8th grade: “My brother and I used to play football together and he encouraged me to try out for the team. I am really enjoying it so far. “
Amaya Jordan, 8th grade: “The drills and the routes are the hardest thing to learn because you have to know your route before you can do the plays. “
Demetri Kinsey, 8th grade: “Right now, it’s not like family, but the team is getting closer. I think that will continue further into our games. “
Dalyn Monk, 8th grade: “I wanted to play because it’s the first season and I wanted to help show that girls can play football, too.”
Ta’Ayona Singletary, 8th grade: “The first thing I did after I made the team was tell all my friends and family because I want them all to come to the games. They were all so excited for me. “
Leah Toomer, 8th grade: “I wanted to try something new and different and just see what a flag football team would be like. “
Ali’sia Johnson, 9th grade: “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I like having fun with my teammates and enjoy those special moments with them.”
Candelaria Tercero-Bernabe, 9th grade: “The hardest part is learning the plays and which ways to go, but I feel like I am picking up on it pretty fast. “
Melissa Breedlove, 10th grade: “I really like doing the cones and ladders because it gets everyone’s hearts pumping. It really pushes everybody.”
Sara Cooper, 10th grade: “My favorite aspect of the flag football is the speed of the game and the adrenaline.”
Arianna Daniels, 10th grade: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of pushing myself harder than I would in any other sport. It’s exciting.”
Mashayla Davis, 10th grade: “I’m most excited to win and work on becoming a better quarterback. “
Emily Holweger, 10th grade: “I love being a part of the team and watching everyone learn at practice and seeing how good some of the girls are. I’m excited to see how far we can make it.”
Caylnn Singletary, 10th grade: “Besides the fact this will allow me to work on my craft with feetwork, which will help with basketball, I really enjoy playing with my team and getting along. That’s what I care about is the teamwork and having fun.”
Darnasia Slaughter, 10th grade: “The whole team was together and all celebrated together when we found out we made the team. I was so happy. I like playing football and could see myself continuing the sport.”
Montana Tatum, 10th grade: “For this to be the first official season and to be a part of something so spectacular is what I’m looking forward to the most. Just watching it unfold.”
Aniya Williams, 10th grade: “When I made the team Coach Woodall told me to pretend I didn’t to the other girls, so I pretended to be sad. It was a good time and there were good vibes. I always wanted to play football, but it was for boys. I had to try out.”
Ta’Meria Williams, 10th grade: “Since flag football is new to Colquitt County and we are making history I wanted to be a part of that. I want to see us practice hard so we can win state championship.”
Messiah Bender, 11th grade: “I’m looking forward to making it to the playoffs, and God given, getting the state championship.”
Ava Brooks: 12th grade: “What I’m looking forward to the most in the upcoming season is to represent the Packers as part of the first ever flag football team of Colquitt County and creating lasting friendships with my teammates along the way.”
Ki’Myra Crawford, 12th grade: “It’s lots of conditioning, but I wanted to try out for flag football to have another opportunity to play sports.”
Ta’Lisa Edwards, 12th grade: “Everyone in my family has played football. I loved playing it in elementary school, and I wanted to be a part of the first flag football team in Colquitt County.”
Maris Hopper, 12th grade: “The time management between both sports (softball and flag football) and making it to all the practices has been hard. I want to be a part of the team as much as possible.”
Nyleigha Knighton, 12th grade: “I had a lot of confidence going into tryouts. I couldn’t stop smiling when I made the team. I still feel that way. I am ready to play the games.”
Daliva McBride, 12th grade: “I am enjoying it so far. I wanted to try something new since this is the first year, and I always wanted to play football.”
Jamya Moore, 12th grade: “Having to learn more than one sport and get used to both defense and offense is hard. There are a lot of plays. “
Carli Pearson, 12th grade: “I love doing the Rabbit exercise. It’s where one girl is the “rabbit” and we have to chase her and pull the flag. It’s fun and we don’t really consider it an exercise. Plus, it involves the whole team, which I like. “
D’Zeriyah Polite, 12th grade: “We will be successful by putting the work in. Showing up to practice and giving 100 percent. Go full speed and don’t give up if you mess up.”
Saniyah Bowman, 12th grade: “I was really happy when I made the team. It took me a minute to catch on and I didn’t think I was going to make it. I was with friends when I found out, and we jumped in a circle.”
Zion Wimberly, 12th grade: “It’s fun and entertaining. Plus, it’s a good way to get out of the house.”
The first official game of their season is currently scheduled for October 5 in Warner Robins. The first home game is against Camden County on October 24.
