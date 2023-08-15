MOULTRIE – The Lady Packer varsity softball team pulled out another victory when they defeated Thomas Central County Yellow Jackets 5-3 in a home game Monday night. They are now 4-1 for the season so far.
Lightning, which was about three miles away, delayed the ballgame by roughly an hour. The first pitch was thrown at 6:38 p.m by Lady Packer Lilah Thompson, who pitched all seven innings.
Though the Yellow Jackets successfully had one run in the second and two in the third, Thompson completed the game with 103 total pitches throwing 68 strikes, 35 balls, seven strikeouts and allowing only nine hits.
In each inning, Thomas Central County had runners on base during the third out, and in several of the innings all three outs were back-to-back.
In the field, the Lady Packers saw 28 total chances. Of those, 21 became putouts, six were assists and there was only one error.
“We played good defense,” said head coach Chance Pitts. “But, we need a better approach when we are on the plate, especially during those later innings.”
During the first two innings, the Lady Packers were playing solidly.
The very first batter, Maris Hopper, got to first on a fly ball, stole second, and rounded the last two plates in the diamond after Kaden Sutton’s sacrifice fly. This was Colquitt County’s only run of the first.
During the second, the Lady Packers scored their remaining four runs of the game.
Making her way around the bases on errors from fielding, catching and pitching was Libby Wetherington.
Montana Tatum began her run with a walk to first. Then, after a catcher’s error advanced her to second, Tatum took advantage of Hopper’s fly ball to the furthest distance of centerfield and successfully completed her run.
In addition to allowing Tatum the ability to gain another run for the Lady Packers, Hopper’s fly ball allowed her to advance to first. By the time Carli Pearson came up to bat, Hopper had advanced to third on errors by the Yellow Jackets.
On only her second pitch, Pearson succeeded in a triple base hit, bringing Tatum across home plate and setting herself up for the final run the Lady Packers would complete this game, which Pearson got during Sutton’s single base hit.
“The first two innings we played well, and then we started to get complacent after that,” said Chance. “There were some highlight plays, like Carli’s great triple, but we got to start taking what we do in practice and implement it out on the field.”
The varsity Lady Packer’s softball team next plays Cook County on their field Tuesday night, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The next opportunity to watch the Lady Packers compete at Packer Park is when they play Bainbridge on Tuesday Aug. 22. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.