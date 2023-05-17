MOULTRIE – Saturday night’s 4th annual Gene Maine Memorial was the third race of the 2023 season for Needmore Speedway and featured six classes of cars: street stock, super street, enduro, Crown Vics, 602s and 604s.
“Gene Maine is a racer who died about four years ago,” said Chance Smith, owner of Needmore Speedway. “This is one of my biggest races of the year.”
Each class received a one thousand dollar purse except for the Crown Vics and 604 late model. The winner of the Crown Vics received 400 dollars while the 604 winner went home with the big kahuna: 10 thousand dollars.
“I have people coming from all over the country for this race,” said Smith.
Due to the amount of racers who came to participate, coupled with the fact the 602 and 604 qualifiers are done via heat laps, the qualifying races took hours to complete.
But at no point did boredom set in.
Everyone, from the racers to the bystanders to the workers, were so engrossed with the proceedings it was impossible not to join in on the excitement.
Those competitors in the queue would smack talk each other through conversations of revved engines.
Bystanders hooped and hollered at the vehicles gliding across the red clay during the curves and gunning it during the straightaways.
Workers functioned like a hive of bees, all doing their part to ensure the safety of racers and the enjoyment of the crowd.
As the night progressed the stadium seating became packed. By the time the feature races began, those still trickling in were left with standing room only.
Around 11:30 p.m. it was time to begin the feature races.
Seeing upwards of 24 cars packed so tightly together their bumpers kiss and having them zip past at speeds sometimes exceeding 100 miles per hour creates an exhilarating rush of adrenaline.
Knowing that any wrong move could create catastrophic results sends hearts into throats when watching other people compete in such a risky endeavor.
And that’s what a bystander experiences!
Just think about how it would feel being behind the wheel of one of those cars, basically putting your life in the hands of 23 other driver’s knowledge and understanding of how to race safely.
And that is all before the dirt is factored in.
Even with watering the track beforehand, the 604s created so much dust that towards the end of their 50 lap feature race there was a permanent haze around not only the track, but the stadium seating as well.
It makes for an eerie sensation - being able to hear the consistent roar of dozens of high powered engines and seeing a tremendous cloud of dust, but not really being able to see the vehicles until they are right there.
To imagine it, just envision being back in the times of the Indians and there is a herd of buffalo grazing in a grassy field, which was normally 2,100 head large then.
Then they start stampeding.
The dry plains would kick up mountains of dust. The outskirts of the herd would be partially visible, but the majority would be consumed.
The earth would tremble with the constant hammering of over eight thousands hooves, sending vibrations out and creating a sound that mimicked, well, dozens of high powered engines all going at once.
It’s truly something to behold.
Watching the cars race, that is. Sure, seeing a herd of buffalo stampedes would be a once in a lifetime experience, but a whole lot scarier since they wouldn’t hesitate to trample the onlookers.
A much safer option to get that rush is to attend a Needmore Speedway race. Their next event is June 16.
The closing of the Gene Maine Memorial, declared six racers winners of the division purses.
Ronnie Lee Newsome won the Enduro division.
Winner of the Street stock was Shane Taylor, and Dever Powell took first in Super Street.
In the Crown Vic division, Alex Sturkie took first.
Grayson Ott won the 602s, and taking home the main purse in the 604 late crate models was Mark Whitener.
