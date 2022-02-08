MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County tennis teams ran their records to 2-0 and won their Region 1-7A openers on Tuesday by taking a sweep at Tift County.

The Packers and Lady Packers will try to stay unbeaten when the travel to meet Lowndes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at McKey Park in Valdosta.

The Colquitt boys blanked the Blue Devils 5-0 on Tuesday.

Zack Tucker won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Mark Breedlove and Jacob Icard each won 6-1, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 3 singles respectively.

Both doubles teams won in three sets.

At No. 1, Colin Faison and Ty Hurst won 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 and Connor Henry and Emilo Ocampo won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

“We are really proud of how the doubles teams fought out of early deficits and put away their opponents,” said coach Mell Wier.

“Now we have to figure a way to not get in these early holes.”

The Lady Packers won 4-1 over the Tift County girls.

At No. 1 singles, Eve Barnett won 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Odessa Dixon won 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Carolyne Turner dropped a hard-fought match.

The No. 1 doubles team of Hayden Roberts and Elle Roberts won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Anna Grace Browning and Ada Craft won 6-1, 6-0.

In an extra doubles match, freshmen Jayley Johnson and Shaylee Hall won 8-3.

The Lady Packers will face last year’s region champions when they take to the courts against the Lowndes girls on Thursday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you