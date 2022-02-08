MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County tennis teams ran their records to 2-0 and won their Region 1-7A openers on Tuesday by taking a sweep at Tift County.
The Packers and Lady Packers will try to stay unbeaten when the travel to meet Lowndes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at McKey Park in Valdosta.
The Colquitt boys blanked the Blue Devils 5-0 on Tuesday.
Zack Tucker won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Mark Breedlove and Jacob Icard each won 6-1, 6-0 at Nos. 2 and 3 singles respectively.
Both doubles teams won in three sets.
At No. 1, Colin Faison and Ty Hurst won 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 and Connor Henry and Emilo Ocampo won 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
“We are really proud of how the doubles teams fought out of early deficits and put away their opponents,” said coach Mell Wier.
“Now we have to figure a way to not get in these early holes.”
The Lady Packers won 4-1 over the Tift County girls.
At No. 1 singles, Eve Barnett won 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Odessa Dixon won 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Carolyne Turner dropped a hard-fought match.
The No. 1 doubles team of Hayden Roberts and Elle Roberts won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Anna Grace Browning and Ada Craft won 6-1, 6-0.
In an extra doubles match, freshmen Jayley Johnson and Shaylee Hall won 8-3.
The Lady Packers will face last year’s region champions when they take to the courts against the Lowndes girls on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.