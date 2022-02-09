MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County girls and boys basketball teams have a chance to finish second in the final Region 1-7A regular-season standings if they can win on Thursday at Lowndes.
But both the Packers and Lady Packers would have to be considered underdogs.
The Lady Packers are tied with the Vikettes at 3-2 in region games, but one of Colquitt's losses was by a 49-43 score to Lowndes in Moultrie on Jan. 21.
The Lady Packers have been playing well of late, however, and are winners of their last five and six of their last seven including an 82-11 win Tuesday at Mitchell County.
Tift County sits atop the region girls standings with a 4-1 record.
The Lady Devils will play at Camden County on Thursday. The Lady Wildcats are 0-5 in the region.
The Colquitt County boys, now 7-15, have lost seven of their last eight and are tied with Tift County at 2-3 behind the 5-0 Vikings.
The Lowndes boys are 19-2 overall and are ranked No. 15 in the state.
Tift County, also 2-3, will be at 1-4 Camden County on Thursday.
The Region 1-7A tournament will start Monday at Tift County.
