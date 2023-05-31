MOULTRIE – This summer, I am going to take Colquitt County on an exploration of the 14 Georgia state parks within a day trip of our county. Visiting these parks are a phenomenal way of getting some fresh air and exercise while giving the family a unique memory to treasure.
Plus experiencing the beauty of Georgia is never a bad thing!
The majority of state parks offer cottages, cabins or some form of camping or RV hookups, which means those 36 other state parks further away can quickly turn into weekend getaways with the proper equipment and planning.
Picnic sites, large grass areas and playgrounds are also provided at most parks, and many of them are focused around a body of water so things such as fishing, kayaking and boating are available.
A fair amount offer geocaching and golf, but not always the traditional sport Tiger Woods helped make so popular. Disc golf, mini golf and foot golf are also options at a lot of the parks.
Not only do state parks open up a plethora of outdoor activities to choose from that provide the body with the fresh air and daily vitamin C it requires, but it also gives an alternate way to spend a sunny day with the family or even alone.
A day trip, to me, is something within a 2.5-hour drive, one way. That would mean a total of five hours in the car, not including potty or gas breaks, and, especially for smaller ones, that can start to become quite a long time.
Staying under three hours one way is the perfect distance because the train can leave the station, so to speak, around 8-9 a.m. and have the car roll into the destination by mid-morning or lunchtime.
This gives the family roughly 4-6 hours to eat the beautifully prepared picnic of turkey pinwheels with sides, or whatever your family’s favorite is, and explore the park’s amenities before having to climb back in the car and, — fingers crossed — be lulled off to the white noise of the engine and gentle rocking of the frame on the drive home.
The 14 state parks that are within a day trip for those residents of Colquitt County are: Reed Bingham, Seminole, Kolomoki Mounds, George T. Bagby, Providence “Little Grand” Canyon, Florence Marina, Standing Boy Creek, Georgia Veterans, SAM Shortline Excursion Trail, Little Ocmulgee, General Coffee, Laura S. Walker and Suwannee River.
One of the best ways to experience all these state parks is with the purchase of an annual State Park Pass, which is 50 dollars; but, it would mean that by the end of summer each visit would only cost 3.5 dollars, provided no weeks were skipped.
But life happens, and if a week or two is missed, that’s okay. There is a whole year to get your money’s worth. The more times the pass is used, the cheaper each visit technically becomes.
If you don’t want to commit to the annual pass though there is another option. Each daily visit requires a five dollar parking charge.
I would recommend this for any families that don’t frequent state parks. Make sure your family enjoys the activities before committing to the annual pass.
But, for those families that enjoy the outdoors and the activities you could participate in at the parks, then the annual pass is absolutely the way to go. It saves a lot of money in the long run, especially because Georgia is a state that stays hot enough to visit the parks nearly year round.
