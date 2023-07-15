MOULTRIE — This week is a double dinger for visiting a State Park. One because it's GHSA dead week and two because I have more parks than weeks left at this point and I wanted to seize the opportunity to squeeze in another one before the series ends.
This time it was General Coffee State Park in Nicholls, 1.5 hours away from Moultrie.
There is so much that made me fall in love with this state park, and I will 100% be putting this into my favorites rotation.
I instantly felt at home with the atmosphere because it reminded me of where I grew up in Washington State. Of course, it’s a different species of plant life and way hotter with much higher humidity than across the country, but it’s been a while since I’ve felt so immersed in the forest.
All the parks have nature trails that give this experience, but this was much more. From the second I drove past the check in booth to the second I passed it again on the way out again it was like being in the middle of a forest.
The only exception was the Heritage Farm Interpretive Walk and being on the banks of the four-acre lake.
The interpretive walk features relocated historic cabins, tools and other buildings to demonstrate what life would have been like in the early 1800s.
There is also a small area with several types of farm animals, that would have been used, including a pot-bellied pig, that can be fed and pet.
The small lake uses the same parking lot as the reconstruction. Both kayaks and paddle boats can be rented to explore and fish.
The other aspect I absolutely loved about this park is how spread out it is. There is a separate section for pretty much everything.
There are two rentable cabins — the Burnham and Hawk’s Nest Cottages — overlooking the lake and exhibit, but other than that all the other overnight guests have their own sections far away from the main portion of the park.
This not only gives those using one of the 50 RV spots or pitching a tent in one of the two pioneer campsites a more private experience, but it also allows for the separation of noise, creating a more peaceful experience.
There are so many options for playgrounds, picnic tables or extra activities that guests can spread out throughout the 1,511-acre park without overcrowding each other.
In addition to the more common baseball field, playgrounds, amphitheater, geocaching, picnic areas, group spots and nature trails, General Coffee State Park has four equestrian trails, the 17-mile river with six small lakes and a beautiful road to simply drive down.
The equestrian trails have their own entrance, and it’s a bring-your-own-horse type situation. Each rider must check in and provide proof of a negative Coggins test before starting down the 12 miles of trails all linked together.
This area of the park also includes four cottages, but keep in mind there are no stables.
The 17-mile river runs down the center of the park and there are several turn-off points to access the various small lakes, Dent Lake, Gum Lake, Turkey Lake, Dan Lake, Jake Lake and Gar Lake.
There is even a special, very secluded, spot designated for fishers to access a portion of the river that no one else in the park has access to.
Driving between all these different destinations in the park was quiet an enjoyable experience by itself. The roads were lined with nature and with the windows down and the music off all I could hear were songbirds.
The three human nature trails at General Coffee are the 1.5 miles of Gopher Loop, and the two straight line trails, the 1.25-mile East River Swamp Trail and the 1.4-mile West River Swamp Trail. They also all link together.
All three of them provide a variety of plants and animals to observe including, gopher tortoises, deer, pitcher plants, longleaf pine as well as a plethora of songbirds and small critters.
Just as I expected it to be, I had a very peaceful and pleasant time wandering through nature and being outside.
I walked along the West River Swamp Trail because the Gopher Loop is primarily to allow those using the overnight camping facilities to walk to the main portion of the park without having to drive, and from where I began you had to walk on the West trail for a while to reach the turnoff for the East trail.
I decided to keep walking straight for a while before I turned around when I started seeing the RV’s.
Because it’s been so hot lately I didn’t last longer than the one trail before I was ready to be back in car’s A/C, but as soon as it’s not the hottest part of the year I’m planning a day to walk the entire portion of these nature trails and do some fishing in the 17-mile river.
This has been one of my favorites so far!
