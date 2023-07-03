MOULTRIE – The focus of this week’s Georgia State Park is Laura S. Walker in Waycross. Once I began to research, I decided this park needs to be visited in conjunction with the Okefenokee Swamp, as one of its entrances is also in Waycross.
In fact, the two parks are so close together that when exploring Laura S. Walker State Park I noticed plenty of signage making sure those visiting knew the swamp was in close proximity.
GPS confirmed it was only 10 miles away.
First and foremost was Laura S. Walker. If I only had time to visit one location, I wanted it to be the park since that was the initial reason for driving two hours east of Moultrie.
Not only was the drive itself beautiful with hardly any driving on major roads, but both Laura S. Walker and Okefenokee Swamp are worth having to sit that long … both ways.
Laura S. Walker seemed quite small when I first arrived compared to the other parks I’ve been to so far, but that’s just because I didn’t realize how spread out it was.
{p dir=”ltr”}The initial entrance gives you two options, going straight into the RV parking and their group summer camp rental, or left to the picnic areas, big group shelters and amenities.
Something this state park offers that none of the others have so far is a dog park. It was fairly large too, with a couple benches and a splattering of trees.
Two sand volleyball courts were also in the main section of the park as well as a large playground right on the edge of the lake and exercise equipment for a full body workout.
Heading over to where the boat ramp disappears in the water there is a gazebo with a fan.
I was very excited by this and after I explored everywhere went back to it so I could enjoy sitting under it for a while. It gave me the chance to enjoy the fresh air while both having a constant breeze, albeit hot, and not having the sun blasting down on me.
As I sat and ate a snack, I could hear the laughter of the families playing in the park’s small sand beach. It’s even roped off to keep people from swimming out too far, and to keep the boats from coming in too close. A disclaimer though, there are no lifeguards at this swimming spot so please make sure you are safe if you choose to swim here.
If swimming doesn’t interest you, there are two main trails at Laura S. Walker state park, the Lake Trail and the Big Creek Nature Trail, with a couple small connecting trails.
Though I didn’t make it this far on the Lake Trail (because I primarily walked the other one and then ran out of time) there is a boardwalk that passes by an egret rookery with a wildlife observation platform. That is something I would like to come back and see.
Critters and plants that can be found on the trails at Laura S. Walker State Park are snakes, alligators, pitcher plants, gopher tortoise, otters, saw palmettos and a variety of pine and oak.
The main thing I found unique about this state park is there is one primary entrance, but if you know where to go there are other parking lots around the back of the lake with a separate boat ramp, entrance to the lake trail, and more group shelters for parties.
I discovered these hidden gems on the way to take a peek at The Lakes Golf Course at Laura S. Walker State Park.
This 18-hole course features three different lakes and accommodates both junior and adult players.
After noticing the parking lot to the golf course was quite full, I didn’t want to take a parking spot for too long since I wasn’t there to golf and it was off to Okefenokee Swamp Park.
Ownership of the swamp was transferred to the State of Georgia in 1955; however, Okefenokee Association, Inc. still leases the land for the Okefenokee Swamp Park as a private non-profit.
Though the swamp was placed under permanent protection as a National Wilderness area by Congress during President Gerald Ford’s era it is not a Georgia State Park.
What it is, however, is one of Georgia’s Seven Wonders.
Covering roughly 700 square miles, Okefenokee is the largest swamp in North America, spanning across four counties: Ware, Charlton, Brantley and Clinch.
25 dollars gets an adult one 45-minute train ride through the drier parts of the swamp as well as a 25-minute nature instruction.
For an extra $10 there is the option to also have a 45-minute tour through the swamp via a jon boat.
Though the train ride, nature instruction (I got to touch an alligator!), and the park itself was amazing, my favorite part, hands down, was the boat ride. I could have done that all day.
During those 45 minutes I saw everything from pitcher plants, water snakes, alligators, turtles and of course plenty of lily pads.
Not to mention just the landscape itself is so unique to be in. Not many places a person can be in a swamp like that and have a wild alligator only a handful of feet away from you in the water.
Okefenokee also has an adventure camp as well with its own entrance on the other side, but I chose to go to the entrance that was only 10 miles from the park. I wanted to be able to get a taste of the swamp without having to spend all day there.
Maybe another weekend I’ll go back and explore the swamp further, but I’m really glad I decided to spend the majority of my time at Laura. S. Walker State Park.
