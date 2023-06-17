MOULTRIE — Due to Mother Nature, instead of letting my jar choose the park for me this go-around, I decided this was the week to visit Reed Bingham. I wanted something close enough that when the storm inevitably started up again I could get home reasonably quickly.
Which it did, and I had to do.
As soon as I woke up, I waited for a break in the storm, and once the rolling thunder boomed well off in the distance, taking the lightning, wind and the heaviest of the rain with it, I jumped in my car and drove the half hour to the easternmost line of the Colquitt County border where Reed Bingham State Park is located.
I didn’t get to explore the way I was hoping to, but that doesn't mean I didn't enjoy myself, tremendously. In fact, in my opinion, some of the most fun you can have is when you’re out in the rain.
Twenty-five minutes after I arrived, the sky darkened, the wind began to pick up and it began to sprinkle.
But, before I was given the final cue from Nature to leave — thunder and lighting — I went exploring.
There are three sections, so to speak, to Reed Bingham: the Coastal Plain Nature Trails, the main campground with the primary of the activities and the big empty fields with the boat ramp for day use.
There were several things that impressed me as I drove around, observing all the different amenities.
The first being it’s possible to explore a big portion of the state park from the car, or with little walking. And considering the fact this park is 1,613 acres, that’s quite impressive.
The only activity really inaccessible to those who are handicapped are the walking trails, but even then, if a person had a fancy scooter or electric wheelchair designed to go off-roading (yes they make those, I used to sell Durable Medical Equipment when I lived in Washington State. They are super cool looking. Big triangle wheels like a tank) it would still be possible to cruise around. The majority of the paths are flat or boardwalks.
I absolutely plan on going back and exploring the Coastal Plain Nature Trails further. I barely grazed the surface because I must admit I was wary to wander too far from my vehicle with the storm brewing.
When I was studying the map at the trailhead, I noticed there was a branch-off called “Pitcher Plant Path” not too far from where I was.
I immediately walked to this for two reasons: one, I’m a sucker for a good alliteration and two, I find pitcher plants extremely fascinating as they aren’t in the Pacific Northwest and I had never heard of them before moving to South Georgia. I didn’t realize Reed Bingham had some.
I searched and searched but the rumbling of thunder grew too close for comfort before I spotted them.
On the way out though, I passed two park officers and asked them about the pathway.
Because the carnivorous plant is naturally found in the South Georgia Bogs, Reed Bingham State Park wanted to be able to highlight this unique creation. About three years ago there was a cluster of pitcher plants brought in and placed at the base of a large tree some ways off the path so visitors can’t touch them.
So, in fact, the name “Pitcher Plant Path” isn’t misleading, you just have to know where to look, which I didn’t. Consider it a game of I-Spy. I lost this round, but I will win next time!
Though I didn’t get to see my pitcher plants, what I did see while I meandered through the grassy path was beautiful. I took pictures, but it just doesn’t do the scene justice. I really would recommend going for yourself if you’ve never been.
A wide variety of plants all conglomerated together to form a unique type of undergrowth, like looking into a kaleidoscope and seeing all these hues of greens and browns mixed within a plethora of different types of leaves, vines, shrubs and flowers.
But, the places I found most inspiring were where the new growth contrasted with the evidence of controlled burns. Seeing something so dark and charred have its place among something thriving and full of color was beautiful.
I calculated all different trails and you could complete seven miles worth of walking, running or biking between all eights. And for those who really want to turn the day into a workout, Reed Bingham has provided stationary body equipment machines for public use near the trailhead.
The other aspect of this state park that really stood out to me was the variety of amenities.
In addition to the aforementioned hiking, the park offers boating, kayaking, fishing, swimming, picnic areas, event space, a stage, ball field, sand volleyball net, mini golf, several campgrounds with RV hookups as well as some private rentable camping lots and two large playgrounds.
One thing I absolutely want to go back for is the mini golf. I didn’t think a day where the sound of thunder is constant and lighting occasionally brightens the sky was the best day to hold a metal putter.
But, on a sunny summer day, I do enjoy a good battle to see who is the best at hitting a neon colored ball through a maze into a tiny hole.
It’s usually not me.
But one of these days, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. when the 18-hole course is open, maybe I’ll get lucky. It does cost five dollars a person to play though, so come prepared!
Speaking of coming prepared, the kayaks I mentioned, if you don’t have your own the park has some available to rent! 10 dollars and 70 cents for one hour, four hours is 26.75 and 42.80 lets you hoard the kayak for eight hours.
I am going to be one of those hoarders next time I come back.
I can not wait to explore, maybe not all, but hopefully a good chunk of that 375 acre lake, and hopefully catch a fish or two! Nothing more relaxing than paddling around the water in a kayak and looking and listening to nature.
The biggest thing that impressed me though with the entire State Park was that they had a natural wildlife refuge section fenced off.
I loved seeing that amidst all these amazing opportunities for humans to enjoy nature, those who run the park also considered the needs of those creatures who already lived there.
Especially considering how close this State Park is to Moultrie, I mean half of it is in Colquitt County afte rall, I would highly recommend a day trip for everyone.
