MOULTRIE – Alright, this is the final state park article for the summer series. Next week the fall season begins for Colquitt County High School sports.
Instead of visiting a state park this week, I am going to briefly highlight the three I wasn’t able to physically see in person, and then will name my favorites.
There were three parks that I wasn't able to make it to: Florence Marina State Park, George. T. Bagby State Park, and Stephen C. Foster State Park.
Florence Marina State Park
This 173-acre state park is located in Omaha, two hours northeast of Colquitt County, right on the border between Georgia and Alabama.
A very small section of the 45,000 acre Walter F. George Reservoir is what flows through the state park, making this a great destination for fishing.
There are numerous places to cast a line, including some designated piers.
Several fish cleaning stations are also set up around the park, both by the boat camp and near the camping sites.
The 41 RV and pioneer campground is at the back of the state park, where a clubhouse, playground and mini golf course are close by.
An upgrade style of overnight stay is available through the 15 cottages and eight efficiency units.
For those with personal boats, there is a marina with 66 boat slips available. For those without boats, one can be rented for half-day or full-day options.
George. T. Bagby State Park
Though this state park does have six cabins for overnight stay, those are currently the only options for those wanting their trip to last longer.
The lodge that was on this property is no longer operating, and the restaurant is currently closed for renovations.
However, the 770-acre park in Clay County still has plenty remaining for a day’s worth of fun if you’re looking for a laid-back environment.
As always, there is a boat ramp into the lake within the park's borders: Lake Eufaula at 48,000 acres. A full-service marina is available in between fishing or exploring outings; though, keep in mind there is no fishing allowed within the marina itself.
When not on the water, Georgie T. Bagby is a great space to host. There are five event spaces available for rent as well as a Lakeside Pergola which has its own dock or a large group shelter.
Also nestled within the state park is their coup de grace, Meadow Links Golf Course, which opened in 1998 and was rated by Golf Digest as “the nation’s sixth best new affordable public course.”
The 72-par, 18-hole course is 7,007 yards with a 72.7 rating.
Stephen C. Foster State Park
I am quite sad to have missed this state park. I think this would have been a high contender for a top three spot. As soon as I have an available weekend and the sky is cloudless I will be reserving one of their nine cottages for a couple night stay.
Though this state park does offer the standard amenities, such as three picnic shelters, 63 RV and pioneer campground, and four nature trails, the key aspect that draws Georgians to this state park is unique from any others.
This 120-acre state park sits within the 402,000 acre refuge that is Okefenokee Swamp.
Daily boat excursions are available for anyone interested in the 90 minute informational tour through the heart of America’s largest black water swamp.
Those more adventurous are able to use the boat basin to enter the swamp via canoe or kayak to do an unaccompanied exploration as well.
Pets are not allowed at this state park due to the estimated 12,000 American Alligators that call this swamp home, and because the park is within a National Wildlife Refuge the gates close promptly at 10 p.m. each day.
But, and this is why I will wait to visit this park until I have an entire weekend free, you’ll want to stay past closing.
Stephen C. Foster State Park is certified with the International Dark Sky Association as one of the best places in the world to stargaze.
In fact, only 105 parks in the world have received this recognition (I counted them from darksky.org), and when you consider there are 6,555 national parks, which are only a fraction of the world’s parks, this really is a tremendous honor.
I am so excited for when I’ll have the opportunity to witness a night sky free of distant city lights and pollution.
Now that I've given you the basics details for the parks I'll have to wait to visit until later this year, let's talk ones I did visit.
Reed Bingham obviously makes the list of my top three due not only to the connivence of location but it's also just a great park. I've gone back several times since my initial visit and each time I've had a unique experience and once I even saw a very small alligator, though he wasn't being photogenic.
The second in my top three is General Coffee. From the second you enter the park I was enveloped in the trees and felt a small part of something larger. The lake was a tad smaller, but I don't have a boat so for me the fishing piers and banks is what I'm used to. And there were plenty of nature trails to appease the border collie in me and, though I don't own a horse yet, one day I will use one of their four equestrian trails!
The final state park in my top three state is Providence Canyon. This Littlest Grand Canyon provides a truly unique experience and a look into how the innocent actions of a handful of people can make such a large affect. Not to mention it's just plain beautiful and awe inspiriting to walk around.
As much as I enjoyed exploring what Georgia has to offer this summer, I am excited to be out there with y’all celebrating the Packers with the coming season!
