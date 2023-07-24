MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County High School varsity competitive cheer squad, along with the varsity and JV spirit squads, hosted their annual mini cheer camp fundraiser in the gymnasium from Monday thru Friday the week of July 17.
There were 181 young athletes, ranging from preK all the way up to 8th grade, including the middle school spirit squad, registered for the camp.
The existing varsity and JV squads served as coaches.
“We had a lot more campers than normal,” said varsity spirit squad coach Stacey McDaniel. “Normally we plan for around 130 campers, so it was really great to see the number so high this year. I want every little girl in the county, or outside the county, to have the opportunity to come to mini camp and work with the cheerleaders and learn from them and build friendship with them. They are our future.”
Due to the range in ages, those participating in the camp were split up into five separate groups, itty bitty (preK and K), peewee (1st and 2nd), mini (3rd and 4th), junior/senior (5th thru 8th) and the middle school squad (6th thru 8th).
This allowed each age group the ability to practice at the appropriate skill level.
“With stunts, for example, our cheerleaders would put the itty bitties in the stunt position to just get them used to being in the air,” said McDaniel. “And then with the middle aged kids )pewee and mini) they would practice simple lifts in their own stunt groups. For the junior/seniors and middle school squad they learned specifically what each position in the stunt group does and how it affects the group.”
Rotating stations, each group got to practice tumbling, cheer, dance and stunts each day. Additionally, to allow for rest, there was also a crafts station and a snack station.
“The campers did 20 minutes at all the stations,” said McDaniel. “The competitive cheerleading squad manned the tumbling and stunt stations because they are more familiar with the different skills and tend to have more background in gymnastics. The spirit squad were at the other stations.”
Each day of camp would end with demonstrations.
“We did a pep rally everyday,” said McDaniel. “The first day they might only show a cheer, and then the next day do a cheer and stunt. By the end of the week they have their whole routine to show. Each group learned a cheer and a dance.”
To add an extra level of fun, Thursday was a special day for the mini camp. The theme was Hawg Wild.
All campers, squad members and staff were decked out head to toe in Packers colors, both with the clothes worn and the facepaint applied.
The gym was a constant moving swirl of black and sparkly gold.
Before everyone departed on Thursday, each girl was given a goodie bag which included a camp T-shirt to wear on Friday.
“It helps to promote cheer in Colquitt County,” said McDaniel. “It not only lets everybody know who attended and has an interest in cheer, but it also helps promote the idea of being one big family. Everyone camper, the middle school squad, and the varsity and JV squads all received a shirt.”
The last day of camp featured the primary showcase, and the bleachers were packed.
“It gives parents, grand-parents and friends the opportunity to come in and see what we have been working on,” said McDaniel.
One other aspect of the mini camp was spirit sticks were handed out each day.
“The group leaders chose who got the spirit stick,” said McDaniel. “They are looking for someone who obviously shows spirit, but also who shows progress each day, has a positive attitude and encourages others.”
The five itty bitty's to receive a spirit stick were Ava Cook, Skylar Thomas, Josephine Wool, Natalie Dunn and Merrit Willis.
The peewee’s that obtained a spirit stick were Eliza Davis, Ansley Simpson, Evelyn Richardson, Luna Ivey and Miranda Peel.
Ryleigh Lodge, Shiloh DeMott, Everley Willis, Nicole Lackey and Taylor Jones were the five campers from mini honored with a spirit stick.
The junior/senior group had the following acquire a spirit stick: Aria Carter, Ruby DeMott, Penny Winchester, Jenilyn Thompson and Lauren Lowry.
Finally, Kaydence Pace, Bailee Howell, Maleah Carr, Natilee Gonzales and Lauren Nelms were the athletes from the middle school squad who went home with a spirit stick.
There were four additional awards given on the final day of camp.
Carr won the best jump.
Most Hawg Wild was given to Simpson.
Ella Hamilton was awarded most spirited.
Best all around went to Callee Golden.
“We appreciate the community supporting the mini camp,” said McDaniel. “It’s always awesome to see and without the great outreach from the community this camp wouldn’t be possible.”
