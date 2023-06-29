MOULTRIE – Averaging 65-85 MPH, super street dirt racing cars are packed like sardines as they zoom around the dirt track competing for that first place finish after all the heat races are completed.
Norman Park resident, Denver Powell always strives to be one of those drivers squished into a compact driver’s seat vehicle.
Though he has many vehicles he has raced, Powell currently uses a super street model handed down to him and his brother after his father retired from the sport. The vehicle is maintained by three generations of the Powell family.
“2019 was my first year racing,” said Powell. “I started in the beginning series at Needmore and did that for a full year. Then, the following year I raced a 602 and ran that until midway through the season and then switched to super street and have been running that up until now.”
After four years Powell has mastered the confidence needed to be a good dirt track driver, but it wasn’t always that way.
“Now, it’s in the back of my mind and it’s second nature, but it used to be very nerve wracking,” said Powell. “To put yourself and others at risk because you don’t know exactly what you’re doing makes you very nervous at first. But, after a while I became comfortable with where I needed to be and I became confident.”
With dirt speed racing, the primary way to learn the sport is just get out there.
“I had one practice so-to-speak to learn how to drive and what to do,” said Powell. “After that, we were put out there in the beginner series. I ran that basically every Saturday night until I got confident enough to start running with the 602 at the back of the pack.”
As Powell’s confidence grew his position ranking increased, but it took some blunders in the learning process.
“I think my worst accident was at Needmore,” said Powell. “I lost my suspension in the front right as I was going into the corner. I wound up hitting the wall and curved around on the wall and went on the fence. I was stuck sideways and I found out later there was a no parking sign right next to where I got stuck.”
Though it wasn’t funny at the moment, the entire Powell family chuckled as they thought back on the memory.
“Thankfully, I didn’t get seriously injured,” said Powell. “They (Needmore staff) made quick time getting me down safely.”
Powell has, for now, settled on racing in the super street division because it’s the easiest for him to stay competitive.
In addition to the pit and transponder fees of the track, a racer must also plan for vehicle costs.
Fuel is one of the main costs associated with vehicle racing sports. If you thought gas for an everyday driver is expensive, what racing vehicles eat up in one event is astounding.
“The 602 costs a lot more money to run than the street stock,” said David Powell, Denver’s father. “The super street costs about 125 dollars to run for one night while the 602 or 604 is about $400.”
The tires are another aspect of a dirt race vehicle that needs constant attention, which is another huge financial expense.
“You can usually get 4-5 races out of the tires on the super street, but on the 602 you really need fresh tires every race,” said David. “To stay competitive that’s what you have to do because that’s what the other racers are doing. If you don’t then your car will have less traction which will make you slower on the turns.”
The Powell family personally fund all their races as they currently don’t have any sponsors.
“I would love to have sponsors and be able to race more competitively,” said Denver Powell. “Right now the car is just a number. I think I could do well in bigger shows with the super street if I could afford it.”
But, at the end of the day, it’s not what he is driving, but that he is driving.
“It doesn’t matter which car I drive,” said Powell. “As long as I get to race on Saturday night that’s all I care about.”
Powell has raced several tracks, including Needmore Speedway, East Alabama and All-Tech and has won several races already.
“My favorite win was the Gene Maine Memorial at Needmore Speedway,” said Powell. “I had the most family and friends there and really had to work for it. I had started fourth in the heat race and ended up coming in first. For the feature I started on the outside pole. I ran second for the first half, but finally got by about halfway and ran the lead the rest of the way.”
Though it is nice to walk home with a giant check, Powell gleans much more from racing than just the occasional paycheck.
“As soon as I get into the car, it’s time for the feature race time and I’m in the staging lane,” said Powell with no hesitation when asked what his favorite aspect of racing was. “From then on to the checkered flag is my favorite part. I’m done with the heat rounds and I know what I’m there to do.”
Because that feeling of being on the track during the final heat is so meaningful to Powell, he has no plans to stop racing for as long as he is able.
“I can’t even imagine what it would be like to wake up every morning and know all I have to do for the day is drive and focus on racing,” said Powell. “It’s a dream for most racers. But. just as long as I’m able to race. I need to drive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.